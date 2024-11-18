Hockey tops Bates in OT to advance to NCAA Final Four

Next game: Williams College 22-11-2024 | 12:00 noon Nov. 22 (Fri) / 12:00 Williams College History

MEDFORD, MA (November 17, 2024) Senior Tri-Captain Kylie Rosenquest scored three minutes into overtime to send the Tufts University field hockey team to the NCAA Final Four with a 2-1 victory over Bates College on Saturday in the Elite 8 at Ounjian Field.

Head coach Tina Mattera 's Jumbos advance to the Final Four for the sixth time, but for the first time since 2018. Tufts will play NESCAC rival William College in the national semifinals on Friday at noon in Lexington, Virginia.

Tufts took a 1-0 lead today after a senior tri-captain goal Kayleigh McDonald 20 minutes after the action. They held that lead until the fourth quarter, but Bates capitalized with just under eight minutes left, tying the score at 1-1 on a goal from junior Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg.

The match went into seven-on-seven overtime and with continued Jumbo pressure on the Bates end, junior Gabby Sousa sent the ball to the sophomore Reagan Malo just inside the circle on the left. With a defender on him, Malo turned and sent the ball to the front of the cage where Rosenquest was wide open to tap it in for the winning goal.

“I was so proud of how our team dug deep,” said the Tufts head coach Tina Mattera who previously coached the Jumbos to the Final Fours in 2008, 2009, 2012 (when Tufts won the NCAA title), 2016 and 2018. “Bates is an excellent team and we knew they would give us everything we could handle. Truly a battle from start to finish, and I'm just proud of how much the girls pushed each other out.”

NESCAC foes Tufts and Bates played for the third time this season, with the Jumbos winning 2-1 during the regular season and again in the NESCAC Championship Game 1-0 (3-2 shootout).

Tufts didn't get its first corner chance of the day until five minutes into the second quarter, but then scored. McDonald was moved up to senior Laini Pearson at the top, and she fired a shot that McDonald tipped toward the left post.

Both defenses played well through the first 30 minutes as the Jumbos had just two shots on goal in the first half and Bates had one.

Tufts nearly took a 2-0 lead on a corner with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Pearson took another shot on goal, which had to be saved by Bates sophomore defender Haley Dwight.

With one minute left in the third, Tufts would return the favor with a defensive save from Sousa on a Bates corner attempt. The ball rolled open at the left post to Bobcat sophomore Amy LaBelle, but Sousa dove to stop and kept the ball out of the cage.

However, Bates would score the equalizer midway through the fourth quarter after earning back-to-back corners. On Moloney-Kolenberg's effort, a shot towards the goal from senior Maria Temia was tipped back to Moloney-Kolenberg at the left post by senior Anna Cote for the goal.

Tufts finished the match with a 13-6 shots lead, while Bates led 6-5 in corners. Tufts junior goalie Lydia Eastburn stopped two shots and Bates freshman Ava Donohue made three saves.

The Bobcats, coached by former Tufts assistant coach Dani Kogut, finished their season at 14-7.

The NCAA Final Four is hosted by Washington & Lee University. Three NESCAC teams will be in attendance, with Middlebury College playing Salisbury University in the other semifinal Friday at 3 p.m. The NCAA Championship Game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

“It's a great feeling to get back to the Final Four,” Mattera said. “We've been a resilient team, winning tight one-goal games and just believing in each other. I like this team because they're all solid players and if one doesn't get the job done, the other will.”

