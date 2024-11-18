Voted one of the 'best' in Britain, camping near Plymouth is pure luxury





A campsite near Plymouth has been voted one of the best in Britain. Woodovis Park TavistockDevon, has been crowned Campsite of the Year at the AA Caravan and Camping Awards. The awards recognize Britain's best campsites and caravan parks and are selected by their 'inspectors' for their excellent overall quality and high level of customer service. The award inspectors particularly praised Woodovis Park's spacious pitches, heated indoor pool and use of solar panels to power the entire park. READ MORE: Plymouth restaurant is one of the best in the South West READ MORE: Coleen Rooney urged I'm A Celeb to 'be careful' in warning from ex-contestant The AA awards read: “It is quietly situated in the Tamar Valley, at the end of a private 800 meter tree lined drive. It offers excellent on-site facilities and a high level of customer service from the owners. The toilets are immaculate and well maintained, there is also an indoor swimming pool, sauna, well-stocked shop, good information and play rooms and a camping kitchen with pizza oven. “A small, family-run park, near Tavistock. A great base to explore Dartmoor, Devon and Cornwall. Facilities include an indoor heated pool, spa pool and infrared therapy sauna. Family and pet friendly, with a games room , games area, outdoor table tennis, ball playing field, dog walks through the woods and fresh bread and croissants baked to order in the shop. For dinner you can enjoy a pig roast twice a week or take a stroll to the local pub. Their favorite features:

