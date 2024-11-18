Oklahoma high school football 2024 playoff quarterfinals





The first round of the Oklahoma high school playoffs is in the books. Now it's time for Week 12. Here's the full schedule for the state playoff quarterfinals. All game times are Friday 7:00 PM unless otherwise stated. More:Oklahoma high school football scores: live updates from the OSSAA playoffs, highlights Oklahoma high school playoff quarterfinals Class 6A-I Norman North (4-7) and Bixby (8-2) Norman (10-1) at Edmond Memorial (8-2) Deer Creek (8-3) at Owasso (10-0) Tulsa Union (8-3) and Jenks (7-3) Class 6A-II Sapulpa (5-6) and Choctaw (8-2) Piedmont (7-4) at Sand Springs (7-3) Putnam City (7-4) and Muskogee (10-0) Putnam North (8-3) at Stillwater (8-2) Class 5A Pryor (8-3) at Newcastle (8-3) Guthrie (8-3) at Tulsa Booker T. Washington (9-2) Claremore (9-2) and Carl Albert (11-0) Bishop McGuinness (8-3) at Del City (10-1) More:Kolten Carlock and Elijah Smith guide Guthrie to a first-round victory over Lawton MacArthur Class 4A Sallisaw (9-2) and Elgin (11-0) Clinton (9-2) and Wagoner (11-0) Hilldale (7-4) and Tuttle (11-0) Bethany (9-2) at Ada (8-3) Class 3A Holland Hall (7-4) at Heritage Hall (10-1) Pauls Valley (8-3) and Lincoln Christian (11-0) Idabel (8-3) at Zwavel (10-1) Checotah (7-4) at Bristow (7-4) Class 2A-I Chandler (8-3) at Millwood (10-1) Marlow (9-2) at Kingston (10-1) Kiefer (8-3) at Washington (11-0) Jones (9-2) at Metro Christian (11-0) More:Zaedon Collins, big defensive stops lead Clinton past Blanchard in first round of playoffs Class 2A-II Salina (7-4) and Stroud (11-0) Davis (7-4) and Adair (11-0) Colcord (10-1) and Holdenville (11-0) Beggs (9-2) at Vian (11-0) Class AI Pocola (9-2) and Hooker (10-1) Money (8-3) at Pawnee (8-3) Pawhuska (92) at Christian Heritage (8-3) Fairview (10-1) at Rejoice Christian (10-1) Class A-II Hominie (9-2) at Thomas (10-1) Texhoma-Goodwell (8-3) and Talihina (10-1) Regent Prep (10-1) at Ringling (8-3) Konawa (8-3) and Bos (11-0) More:Steiner, Watts shine as McGuinness defeats Lawton in OSSAA Class 5A football playoffs Class BI Caddo (9-2) at Laverne (10-1) Garber (8-3) at Yale (11-0) Drum right (8-3) at Hollis (8-2) Turpin (9-1) at Dewar (9-1) Class B-II Cherokee (6-5) at Sailing (10-1) Shattuck (7-3) at Covington-Douglas (11-0) Waukomis (9-2) and Weleetka (11-0) Okeene (10-1) at Wilson (Henryetta) (9-1) Class C Paoli (8-3) at Timberlake (11-0) Ryan (10-1) at Medford (8-2) Welch (10-1) and Tipton (11-0) Tyrone (8-2) at Maysville (9-2) More:Self-made billionaire Chad Richison is connected to Tuttle and his small-town roots. This is why A special offer lets you stream high school playoff games at a discount The Oklahoma doesn't want you to miss your favorite team during the OSSAA football playoffs, so to make watching games on the NFHS Network a little easier, use the promo codeNOR20 to get $20 off an annual subscription to the high school sports streaming service. The regular price is $79.99, but with the code you can get it for $59.99. The subscription isn't just for football, sign up now and you'll get all the sports the NFHS covers in the winter and spring seasons, including basketball, football, baseball and softball to name a few. And because it's an annual subscription, it's also good for the 2025 fall season, so you can watch both the 2025 high school football and volleyball games. Visit nfhsnetwork.com and apply promo codeNOR20 at checkout to receive the discount and start streaming Oklahoma High School Sports today. Stream high school football games with NFHS discount

