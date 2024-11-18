UC Webmasters takes the table tennis crown for the 24th year in a row





CEBU CITY, Philippines – Dominance is an understatement when describing the reign of University of Cebu (UC) webmasters in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) table tennis arena. This weekend, UC once again won all divisions in the Season 24 Table Tennis Tournament held at the Benedicto College (BC) Cebu City Campus gymnasium, cementing their place as perennial champions of the sport. Led by their renowned athletic director and versatile coach Jessica Honoridez, the Webmasters posted victories in both the men's and women's collegiate divisions and in the boys' and girls' high school categories. READ ALSO: Cesafi: 6 sporting events are going at full speed this weekend UC Webmasters bag 5 gold, rule Cesafi table tennis This victory marked their 24th consecutive year as CESAFI's overall table tennis champions – an extraordinary achievement that cements their legacy as the most dominant teams in the competition's history. COLLEGIATE WINNERS In the women's division, UC's powerful lineup of Mikylla Therese Dinauanao, Allana Felize Salar, Sheramie Damuag, Kristienne Kaye Alicaya and Leah Agbon emerged victorious after defeating the University of San Carlos (USC) in the final. Meanwhile, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) settled for third place. On the men's side, Andrie Caballes, Kent Edwin Abellanosa, Rafael David Misa, Levhin Villanueva and Patrick Ladera showed poise and precision as they defeated USJ-R for the championship. USC finished in third place on the podium. HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONS The Webmasters extended their supremacy to the high school division, overwhelming USC-Basic Education in both the boys and girls finals. Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) finished third in the boys division, while University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu came third in the girls division. The boys team was led by Gabriel David Misa, Joaquin Enzo Holgado, Arian Caballes, Clint Stephen Maquira and Marc Damuel Letigio. On the other hand, the girls team showcased their skills thanks to the efforts of Melanie Galeon, Ayesha Caballes, Miguela Honoridez, Christianne Gelbolingo and Hadley Go. The webmasters' continued dominance in CESAFI table tennis reflects the depth of their program and the unwavering commitment to excellence fostered by Honoridez, who is also Cebu's renowned table tennis patron and who organizes the most extensive and comprehensive national table tennis tournament in the Philippines organizes the Erne Jawad Cup. every year. So it's a no-brainer why the webmasters have reigned supreme in the CESAFI table tennis tournament for so long.

