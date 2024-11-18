What went wrong in Oklahoma State football and how can it be fixed?

STILLWATER For most college football teams, open week comes with optimism.

It is an opportunity to let bodies rest and heal. A chance for a short mental reset.

But for Oklahoma State, the second bye week of the season feels like it's only prolonging the inevitable.

With two games to go the Cowboys just playing down the stretch, hoping to win somewhere down the line, whether it's at home against Texas Tech on Saturday or in Colorado on Nov. 29. But the past seven weeks suggest this is a gamble.

The Cowboys are on their way to the worst season in coach Mike Gundy's two decades, but how did they get here? And how do they get out of this situation?

The answers to the latter won't be found in the final two weeks of the season, but let's take a longer-term look at where the Cowboys go from here.

More:Oklahoma State football player Brennan Presley is among the Cowboys' greats following the loss to TCU

Five things that went wrong at OSU

1. Disappearance of run game

It feels like so long ago, and many more problems have arisen since then, but this is where it all started. Despite having probably the oldest starting offensive line in college football history, averaging about 23 years old, and the reigning Doak Walker Award winner in Ollie Gordon II, the Cowboys couldn't find a way to produce consistently on the ground.

Gordon passed for 126 yards in the season opener and it felt like a slow start. Instead, it's his season high so far.

2. Inability to stop running

Even before injuries hit defenses more, the biggest early battle later was containing the run game. South Dakota State had success, but didn't really go to the extreme.

Arkansas ran for 232 yards on a day when the offense totaled more than 600. The run defense has only gone further downhill since then, to the point that OSU ranks 132nd out of 134 Division I programs in rush defense (240.8 yards per game).

3. Alan Bowman's inconsistency

When the run game had its first problems, Bowman, the seventh-year senior quarterback, seemed like the answer. In the first three games, he showed the ability to take advantage of one-on-one matchups on the outside to keep the offense moving. He averaged 322.3 passing yards through the first three games.

But once Big 12 play arrived, featuring Utah and Kansas State, Bowman's season went south. Passes were erratic and interceptions increased. He still had some strong performances along the way, but not enough to make the Cowboy offense a consistent threat.

More:How Peewee teammates Ollie Gordon II and Da'Wain Lofton reunited with Oklahoma State football

4. Injuries

To some, it sounds like an excuse to blame injuries for incompetence. And often that is the case. But it's not that simple with the OSU defense. Collin Oliver and Nick Martin were preseason All-Americans. In addition, they formed the core of the defensive plan that OSU devised last spring. And defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo had no plug-and-play options to fill the void left by his top two defensemen.

Instead, he had to adapt his defensive plan to the players available, which almost exclusively meant playing with a back four front, rather than the 3-3-5 he had to implement. Besides Oliver and Martin, Trey Rucker has been limited by injuries, Cameron Epps is out for the year and others have missed significant time.

5. Tackling problems

This is also related to the injuries to Oliver, Martin and Rucker, the defense's best playmakers. But tackling problems doesn't just fall on their backups. This has been a team-wide problem. According to Pro Football Focus analytics, the Cowboys are averaging 15.1 missed tackles per game. So even when the defense seemed locked into its plans to stop the run, players couldn't finish their play at the point of attack.

More:Oklahoma State Football adds Carl Albert linebacker Carl'Veon Young to its recruiting class

Five ways to fix the Cowboys

1. Coaching staff adjustments

Does this mean everyone should be fired? No. It doesn't even have to mean firing several assistants. Gundy hates firing people. But after a year like this, changes have to happen. Reorganizing the staff. Bringing in new blood. Gain new ideas.

A change in NCAA rules removed personnel limits as far as coaches on the field go, so OSU hired Sean Snyder late last summer to help with special teams. Other similar moves may be in the offing, but it could also be a more traditional employee turnover process. But whatever Gundy decides to do, he has to act faster than normal.

In the past, staff changes at Gundy took place in January. With the transfer portal and National Signing Day in the first week of December, it is imperative to quickly set the staff before determining what the roster will look like.

2. Choose a defensive plan

Nardo was hired specifically because of Gundy's desire to run the 3-3-5. But after one sufficient year, the staff decided it needed to improve the pass rush. That meant Oliver had to be used more often as an edge rusher than as a linebacker. And when he got injured, they switched to a 4-2-5 base defense.

After playing just two games this year, Oliver could stay as a redshirt senior or head to the NFL. Either way, the Cowboys have to decide which defense to run. Nardo had been running the 3-3-5 for about a decade before coming to Stillwater, and his expertise in that defense landed him the job. Gundy had long coveted that plan. But how does he feel now?

3. Offensive line development

With a core group of offensive linemen recruited to OSU in the 2019 class and up to and including Joe Michalski, Cole Birmingham, Preston Wilson, Jake Springfield and Taylor Miterko remaining with the program, the Cowboys' offensive line depth chart hasn't had many openings . for young players to break through.

Austin Kawecki and Noah McKinney have gained some experience this year, but overall the Cowboys will lose six players from the two-deep and return just one with starting experience Isaia Glass, who became the starting left tackle after Dalton Cooper was injured.

So the Cowboys will go from having one of the most experienced offensive lines ever to one made up almost entirely of first-year starters. Developing that group, and adding it from the portal, will be key in the offseason.

More:Iman Oates' first dismissal from Oklahoma State football was a sign that he had made his mark on the DL

4. Generate quarterback pressure

The majority of the issues that led to the defensive changes last offseason were caused by a lack of pass rush in 2023. The pressure hasn't improved this year and the group is about to lose three starters and one heavily used backup to lose.

So both reloading the depth chart and regenerating the pass rush will be at the top of the list of needs for the defensive staff this offseason.

5. Transfer Portal Recruitment

If the looming NCAA antitrust settlement is approved and the 105-scholarship limit is implemented by 2025, every program will have to make a lot of tough roster decisions. But for now that is only theoretical. So looking at the OSU roster, 20 players will have exhausted their eligibility after this season. And there will always be departures through the transfer portal.

The high school recruiting class has 15 commitments and won't grow much more, so any major additions that will be made to improve the roster will have to come through the portal. The Cowboys could use some veteran experience on the offensive and defensive lines to replace the super seniors they will lose. Other additions will likely be determined by who decides to leave the program when the portal opens on December 2.

Scott Wright covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Do you have a story idea for Scott? He can be reached at[email protected] or on Twitter at@ScottWrightOK. Sign up forthe Oklahoma State Cowboys Newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Scott's work and that of other Oklahoma journalists by purchasingget a digital subscription today at Subscribe.oklahoman.com or via the link at the top of this page.