Central Women's Tennis: 2024 NCAA Individual Championships





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Standouts in women's tennis in Tennessee Catherine Aulia And Elza Tomase will compete in the 2024 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships at the Hurd Tennis Center, hosted by Baylor University. Singles action kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, with doubles action kicking off on Wednesday. Tomase earned the No. 4 seed in the 64-player singles draw and will face Serafima Shastova of Syracuse in the opening round. The senior is the first Lady Vol to be placed in the Alison Ojeda era and the third UT member ever to earn a seed. The last Tennessee player to earn a seeded spot was No. 1 Vilmarie Castellvi in ​​2003. Castellvi is the only Big Orange member to reach the title match of the NCAA Singles Championship. The Latvia native is set to make her third straight appearance at the NCAA Championships. As a sophomore, Tomase qualified for the singles championship and advanced to the Round of 32. Last season, as a junior, Tomase got the nod in doubles with partner Sofia Cabezas . The pair advanced to the semifinals and earned All-America honors. Aulia is set to make her first NCAA Championship appearance, facing No. 3 Maria Sholkhova of Wisconsin in the first round of singles. Roseberry, a native of Australia, has been a consistent force for the Lady Vols, recording 14 singles wins this fall. Most recently, Aulia won the first ever ITA Sectional singles championship. The junior defeated No. 75 Guillermina Grant of Georgia 6-2, 6-3. Together, the pair are poised to take on Duke's Irina Balus and Elizabeth Coleman in the Round of 32. This fall, Aulia and Tomase have amassed a 9-1 record while capturing the doubles title at the ITA Ohio Valley Region Championships. The pair also advanced to the doubles round of 16 at the ITA All-American Championships in September. As of now, the duo has a combined win streak of seven matches. Streaming can be found here and live statistics are accessible here. Reporting by Al Gruskin on ESPN+ will also be available to viewers. Lady Vols in the rankings: Singles No. 62 Elza Tomase No. 81 Catherine Aulia Double No. 23 Catherine Aulia & Elza Tomase No. 79 Leyla Britez Risso & Vanesa Suarez For the most up-to-date information about Lady Vol Tennis, follow @Vol_WTennis X And Instagram or on Facebook.

