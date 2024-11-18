'A ray of sunshine:' The Warwick hockey team's championship culture starts with its senior captain | High school hockey

Natalie Heffner was so close. If the pass had connected, if the ball had ended up in the net, it would have generated the biggest cheer of the day.

All the girls on the Warwick sidelines were hoping for it. They were all ready to erupt.

Usually it is the other way around. Heffner is the one on the bench. She is the one who screams so loudly that her voice cannot be ignored.

She brings so much energy, Addy Zimmerman said. I hear her every game. She is so supportive and always there for you.

Heffner was one of Warwick's captains. That she was chosen for that honor, despite limited playing time, shows how much her coaches and teammates appreciated her.

Warwick defeated Northern York 4-0 to capture the PIAA Class 2A field hockey championship Saturday at Cumberland Valley in Mechanicsburg. It was, of course, a triumph of great athletes. It was also a triumph for Heffner. A reminder that being essential in sports doesn't always mean being on the field.

Warwick coach Ron Stief saw what Heffner meant to his team before this championship quest began. The passion and selflessness of the seniors deserved recognition.

Having a kid like that in your program is invaluable, Stief said. We're trying to sell it hard: get a role. Natalie found her role. Honestly, it was a no-brainer when we decided to make her captain.

Some athletes stop playing once their minutes are gone. Being part of a high school varsity team is a huge commitment. Warwick practiced almost every day for three months. Hours and hours spent searching for the highest goal.

Heffner found joy in every part of it. The friendships she has built. The satisfaction she got from uplifting others. The victories. The hugs. The parties. She wanted to be side by side with the girls she knew most of her life.

“I love my team and I have from the beginning,” Heffner said. I've been playing with them since I was little. I've never tried to be the best. That's not what's important to me.

When the outcome was decided in the fourth quarter, Stief put some of his reserves into action. One of them was Heffner.

It seemed fate would give Warwick's unsung hero the ultimate farewell. Heffner stormed off the field next to Bree Zoccolo and was on the threshold when Zoccolo made a pass over the cage. The ball skipped through traffic and skipped past No. 19.

Warwicks players let out a collective sigh. They wanted that goal especially for Heffner.

She is like a ray of sunshine, senior Shelby Kline said. She has your best motive in mind. She's just so happy no matter what.

Stief said Heffner played in about half of Warwick's 29 games. She provided an assist on one of the Warriors' 156 goals.

Being out there as time passed was a thrill for Heffner. Mainly because of the reaction of her teammates.

They were so happy to have me on the field with them, Heffner said. It's really special. It's my last year. To be there with the whole team is a great feeling.

Heffner said she will wear two gold medals, one for districts and one for states, at her graduation ceremony in the spring.

When the PIAA championship trophy was presented to Warwick, Heffner and Zimmerman were the first to have their fingerprints on it. It was one of the perks that comes with being a captain. They were soon swamped by all their teammates. All their friends.

The Warriors, despite the individual accolades they will receive, were more than a collection of great talent. They have built a great culture.

That was Heffner's role. The ultimate team player.