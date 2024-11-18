Connect with us

Sports

'A ray of sunshine:' The Warwick hockey team's championship culture starts with its senior captain | High school hockey

'A ray of sunshine:' The Warwick hockey team's championship culture starts with its senior captain | High school hockey

 


Natalie Heffner was so close. If the pass had connected, if the ball had ended up in the net, it would have generated the biggest cheer of the day.

All the girls on the Warwick sidelines were hoping for it. They were all ready to erupt.

Usually it is the other way around. Heffner is the one on the bench. She is the one who screams so loudly that her voice cannot be ignored.

She brings so much energy, Addy Zimmerman said. I hear her every game. She is so supportive and always there for you.

Heffner was one of Warwick's captains. That she was chosen for that honor, despite limited playing time, shows how much her coaches and teammates appreciated her.

Warwick defeated Northern York 4-0 to capture the PIAA Class 2A field hockey championship Saturday at Cumberland Valley in Mechanicsburg. It was, of course, a triumph of great athletes. It was also a triumph for Heffner. A reminder that being essential in sports doesn't always mean being on the field.

Warwick coach Ron Stief saw what Heffner meant to his team before this championship quest began. The passion and selflessness of the seniors deserved recognition.

Having a kid like that in your program is invaluable, Stief said. We're trying to sell it hard: get a role. Natalie found her role. Honestly, it was a no-brainer when we decided to make her captain.

Some athletes stop playing once their minutes are gone. Being part of a high school varsity team is a huge commitment. Warwick practiced almost every day for three months. Hours and hours spent searching for the highest goal.

Heffner found joy in every part of it. The friendships she has built. The satisfaction she got from uplifting others. The victories. The hugs. The parties. She wanted to be side by side with the girls she knew most of her life.

“I love my team and I have from the beginning,” Heffner said. I've been playing with them since I was little. I've never tried to be the best. That's not what's important to me.

When the outcome was decided in the fourth quarter, Stief put some of his reserves into action. One of them was Heffner.

It seemed fate would give Warwick's unsung hero the ultimate farewell. Heffner stormed off the field next to Bree Zoccolo and was on the threshold when Zoccolo made a pass over the cage. The ball skipped through traffic and skipped past No. 19.

Warwicks players let out a collective sigh. They wanted that goal especially for Heffner.

She is like a ray of sunshine, senior Shelby Kline said. She has your best motive in mind. She's just so happy no matter what.

Stief said Heffner played in about half of Warwick's 29 games. She provided an assist on one of the Warriors' 156 goals.

Being out there as time passed was a thrill for Heffner. Mainly because of the reaction of her teammates.

They were so happy to have me on the field with them, Heffner said. It's really special. It's my last year. To be there with the whole team is a great feeling.

Heffner said she will wear two gold medals, one for districts and one for states, at her graduation ceremony in the spring.

When the PIAA championship trophy was presented to Warwick, Heffner and Zimmerman were the first to have their fingerprints on it. It was one of the perks that comes with being a captain. They were soon swamped by all their teammates. All their friends.

The Warriors, despite the individual accolades they will receive, were more than a collection of great talent. They have built a great culture.

That was Heffner's role. The ultimate team player.

For 2 Warwick seniors, the PIAA Class 2A hockey championship is the next step toward a bright future

Medals and memories: Three Lancaster County teams shine on the state's largest sports stage

Former Warwick field hockey coach Bob Derr recalled the impact he made on so many

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://lancasteronline.com/sports/highschool/fieldhockey/a-ray-of-sunshine-warwick-field-hockey-teams-championship-culture-starts-with-its-senior-captain/article_d6d48378-a526-11ef-8919-7f0b2c98a732.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: