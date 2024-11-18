Mohammad Rizwan follows in the footsteps of MS Dhoni: Ex-Pakistani cricketer | Cricket news





MS Dhoni and Mohamad Rizwan NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider has expressed his happiness Muhammad Rizwan s appointment as Pakistan's white ball captain. The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman started his captaincy on a winning note, leading Pakistan to a historic series win in Australia during a three-match ODI series.

After losing the opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by two wickets, Pakistan staged a strong comeback with impressive wins in the ODIs of Adelaide and Perth to end the series 2-1. This was Pakistan's first win in Australia since 2002.

Haider, who represented Pakistan in one Test, four ODIs and three T20Is between 2007 and 2010, compared Rizwan's captaincy style to that of India's legendary skipper MS Dhoni.

Rizwan was appointed Pakistan's white-ball captain ahead of the tour of Australia.

“A wicketkeeper captain is a great help to a team. MS Dhoni is the prime example. Adam Gilchrist was there, and Kumar Sangakkara was also there. A wicketkeeper is the only player in the playing eleven who has a 360 degree view of the field. He can help the bowler in setting the field. Rizwan is an effective batsman, a good wicketkeeper, and now he can help the team a lot played a big role in the team's victory ,” Haider told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview. “Rizwan is following in Dhoni's footsteps. If you look closely, the way he lays out the field, guides the bowlers and encourages players, he gives a glimpse of the legendary Dhoni. Now that Rizwan is the captain, the boys need to be on their feet. Pakistan must support Rizwan like Team India supported Dhoni,” he added.

Haider also highlighted how Babar has benefited from giving up the captaincy.

“Babar Azam was first overloaded by the captaincy, then by the team's performance and finally by his batting. The moment he gave up the captaincy, his batting improved. Now we can see him playing freely, without any burden. This can happen to any player; That also happened to Virat Kohli. So we have to support players of such stature. Rizwan and Babar are good friends and complement each other well,” said Haider.

The series also highlighted the brilliance of the Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf who claimed 10 wickets in three matches, including a five-wicket haul. Haris earned two 'Player of the Match' awards and was named 'Player of the Series' for his outstanding performances.

Haider attributed Hari's growth as a bowler to his experience bowling against Virat Kohli during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Kohli had hit two memorable sixes off Haris in a crucial over, helping India secure a four-wicket win. “Haris Rauf is a mature and experienced bowler. He has taken his game to another level, and time and again he has proven himself. The over he hit to Virat Kohli, I am sure he learned a lot from that. Bowling to Virat certainly made Haris Rauf a more mature bowler. That was a huge learning curve in his career, and I'm sure he learned a lot of lessons from that match,” Haider said.

“Haris was under attack, but he didn't give up and came back stronger. His form against Australia was commendable, and it was great to see him back with excellent touch,” he added.

'Let's keep politics aside'

Haider also expressed his views on India-Pakistan cricket relations and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

“India should come to Pakistan. Let's forget everything and start again,” he said.

“Fans love it India vs Pakistan cricket matches more than anything in the world. Let's love the game, not the politics. Politics should not come between players and the sport. This will help cricket grow. I request both the BCCI and PCB to bridge the gap and play cricket like we used to do,” Haider signed off.

