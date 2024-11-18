Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction, Week 13 Period
The third 2024 College Football Playoff rankings are almost here and we're getting closer to the end of the regular season. Before the CFP Committee releases the next rankings, I predict where the top 25 teams will land.
The third of six CFP top 25 reveals will take place on Tuesday, November 19 (here's the full schedule). Ahead of the announcement, here's a prediction of how the committee might rank the top 25 teams. Please note that these are my predictions, and mine alone. I look at head-to-head results, strength of schedule, games against ranked teams and more to help rank the teams as I think the CFP committee will. You can read the CFP Committee's official protocols here.
2024 College Football Playoffs Rankings Predictions: Third Top 25 Projections
These predictions are from Sunday, November 17.
- Oregon (11-0) LW: 1 Oregon escaped Wisconsin and while the Ducks haven't looked their best, they are still undefeated, keeping them at the top.
- Ohio State (9-1) LW: 2 Ohio State defeated Northwestern and should remain No. 2.
- Texas (9-1) LW: 3 Texas held off Arkansas and should remain the top-ranked SEC team.
- Penn State (9-1) LW: 4 Penn State handily defeated Purdue and should remain in the top four.
- Indiana (10-0) LW: 5 INdiana had a bye and no top-10 team won a big enough game to get past the Hoosiers.
- Notre Dame (9-1) LW: 8 Notre Dame is the logical choice to move up after BYU and Tennessee lost.
- Miami (Fla.) (9-1) LW: 9 Miami topped SEC teams with two losses last week, and I don't think Georgia's win over Tennessee is enough to get past the Hurricanes or the teams the Bulldogs lost to.
- Georgia (8-2) LW:12 This is where the committee could go either way in its rankings. I think spots Nos. 8-11 will all be two-loss SEC teams. I predict the committee will start with Georgia at No. 8. The Bulldogs just beat Tennessee by two scores. While Georgia is coming off losses to Alabama and Ole Miss, keep in mind that this is the same committee that opened with Georgia ranked third in the country. Why? Because no SEC team right now is coming off a better win than Georgia's win over Texas. The committee clearly saw value in that win and will put the Bulldogs at the top of the SEC ladder with two losses.
- Tennessee (8-2) LW: 7 Tennessee lost to Georgia after previously losing to Arkansas. However, I think the committee is leaning on head-to-head results here and using Tennessee's win over Alabama to put the Vols at #9.
- Alabama (8-2) LW: 10 I think Alabama will stay at #10. The Tide will be ranked above Ole Miss, but with wins over Missouri and LSU losing luster last week, Alabama's resume took a hit.
- Ole Miss (8-2) LW: 11 I don't think the committee will move Ole Miss after a bye week, but in this projection it's out of the playoffs because two conference champions are below it.
- BYU (9-1) LW: 6 BYU will still make the playoff projection this week as the top-ranked team out of the Big 12, but it won't have a bye. The Cougars remain above Boise State because of their win over SMU, the only currently ranked victory between the two programs.
- Boise State (9-1) LW: 13 Boise State won't skip BYU after the Cougars lost. Boise State's loss to Oregon is a better loss than BYU's loss to Kansas, but the Broncos haven't beaten a current opponent since Washington State lost.
- SMU (9-1) LW: 14 SMU remains on the playoff bubble after beating Boston College.
- Texas A&M (7-2) LW: 15 A victory over the state of New Mexico will not do any harm to the committee.
- Colorado (8-2) LW: 17 Colorado's Kansas State ceiling is gone now that the Wildcats have lost. If they keep winning, there's a chance the Buffaloes could end up in the top twelve before the end of the regular season. Colorado's 24-point win over Utah will be enough for the committee to keep an up-and-coming team like South Carolina below the rankings.
- South Carolina (7-3) LW: 21 South Carolina comes before Clemson after a win over Missouri.
- Clemson (8-2) LW: 20 Clemson needed fourth-quarter heroics to beat Pitt, which could put its in-state rival ahead this week.
- Arizona State (8-2) LW: NO Arizona State pulled off a win over Kansas State, where the Sun Devils led 24-0 in the third quarter. That win moves Arizona State into the top 20.
- Army (9-0) LW: 24 Army will move into the top 20 after several ranked teams lost to it. However, without a notable win, an unranked team like Arizona State could debut near the front.
- Kansas State (7-3) LW: 16 Kansas State won't fall out of the rankings after losing to Arizona State, but the Wildcats will fall out of the top 20. Kansas State has lost consecutive games, but wins against Colorado and Tulane stays in the rankings.
- Tulane (8-2) LW: 25 Tulane recorded a shutout win that will elevate the Green Wave this week. However, a head-to-head loss to Kansas State limits how high Tulane can rise.
- Iowa State (8-2) LW: NO The committee is correcting itself this week after removing a two-loss Iowa state from the rankings. The Cyclones return after a win.
- Missouri (7-3) LW: 23 Missouri is a three-loss SEC team, with all losses coming to ranked opponents. While Missouri hasn't beaten any teams in the current rankings, I think the committee will still keep the Tigers in the rankings until they lose a fourth game.
- Illinois (7-3) LW: NO Illinois comes in at number 25 in the rankings. The committee could go a lot of different ways here, but the Fighting Illini are a safe choice at 7-3 out of the Big Ten.
CFP: College Football Playoff Rankings Publication Schedule
What the brace might look like
First teams out: No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 14 SMU, No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 16 Colorado
FORECAST: 2024-25 College Football Playoff Schedule, Dates, TV Channel, Sites
Notable questions about the College Football Playoff rankings
How does the committee rate the two-loss SEC teams?
Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Ole Miss all have two SEC losses. Yet none of that quartet is undefeated compared to the other three programs. The committee could throw out any order from these four teams and have a valid reason for doing so. However, where the teams land this week could be the order they stay in for the rest of the season, as neither the Bulldogs, Volunteers, Tide nor Rebels play a currently ranked team for the rest of the season.
SUMMARY OF THE LAST WEEK: No. No. 1 Oregon outlasts Wisconsin, No. 12 UGA beats No. 7 Tennessee
How far does BYU fall?
BYU lost its first game 17-13 to Kansas this week, meaning the team will likely fall below its previous No. 6 ranking. How far the Cougars fall could depend on how heavily the committee weighs their wins over SMU and Kansas State. I think BYU will definitely be ranked above SMU, but will it also be ranked above two-loss SEC teams not named Texas A&M?
What new teams are on the committee's radar?
Five ranked teams outside the top 15 lost last week. That means the committee will have to rank new teams this week, some of which will make their season debut in the CFP rankings. The teams the committee ranks this week could have a lasting impact as it could create ranking matchups that could fuel the resumption of the playoffs.
|
