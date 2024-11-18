The Greater Cleveland youth hockey league's first girls team narrowly escapes disqualification

PARMA, Ohio About 72 hours earlier this month, it looked like one of the best suburban youth league hockey teams would be in town this year and the league's only girls team wouldn't get a chance to reunite at all this season.

On November 5, four days before the start of the 2024-2025 regular season, the Cleveland Suburban Hockey League's board of directors voted to disqualify players 12 and under. Parma kites girls team after qualifying for the league's most competitive division.

The reason? The selection was identical to that of the Cleveland Barons peewee girls team, an elite travel team that competed in tournaments throughout the Midwest.

That violated a long-standing league rule that banned players from elite travel clubs from also playing in the lower suburban league. The so-called anti-ringer rule was intended to prevent teams from illegally putting an elite player on the roster for a game or two to win a crucial game.

But here's the rub: The board had previously waived the rule whenever a member of a Barons girls team wanted to play on a boys CSHL team. There had simply never been enough girls wanting to play in both leagues to field an entire team.

We hadn't experienced this situation before, so we didn't set a precedent for it, CSHL president Tim OShaughnessy said in a recent phone interview.

The dilemma didn't just come on the eve of the 2024 season. It came amid a concerted effort by USA Hockey, the national governing body for youth hockey, to expand the sport to more girls. And while the total number of children registered to play in U.S. hockey leagues fell slightly between 2018 and 2023, the number of girls playing hockey has skyrocketed, especially in Ohio.

More girls than ever

The Parma Hockey Association fields the first all-girls 12U team in the Cleveland Suburban Hockey League. After initially being disqualified, the league's board of directors voted to allow them to play two days before their first match.Cory Shaffer, Cleveland.com

Girls' hockey is booming.

In the 2018-2019 season, 995 girls under the age of 19 were registered American hockey teams in Ohio, according to statistics published on the league's website.

Last season, there were 1,585 girls in leagues across the state – a spike of almost 60%.

Melissa Katz, a spokeswoman for USA Hockey, attributed the growth to several factors. She cited the introduction of women's hockey to the Olympics in 1998, the 2018 creation of the annual Rivalry Series between the U.S. and Canadian national women's hockey teams and last year's creation of the six-team Professional Womens Hockey League.

She also said there has been a concerted effort by local clubs, regional leagues and national groups to promote the game to girls.

And she said it probably doesn't hurt that the main character of Disney's Inside Out is a 14-year-old girl obsessed with hockey, and that the sport played a major role in this year's blockbuster sequel.

While it is still too early to see the direct correlation between these effects and the numbers, it creates such an impact for young girls around the world to see women who look like them playing hockey at the highest level on their TV or to see this. in a movie they love, Katz said.

Yet the number of girls playing hockey pales in comparison to boys.

While Ohio saw only a 15% increase in the number of boys registered to play in the USA Hockey League between 2018 and 2023, a total of 10,948 boys played last season.

That means for every girl who played hockey in Ohio last season, there were about seven boys.

Travel vs local

The inequality means that girls who want to play hockey on a team with other girls often have few options.

The Barons, a travel club team based in Parma, is one of them. It has both boys and girls teams in various age categories that travel throughout the Midwest to compete against other elite travel clubs.

One of the players on the girls' 12-and-under team lives in Erie, Pennsylvania. She chose the Barons in Cleveland over the nearest sorority teams in Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York.

That's a tall order, if you ask me, said Kayla Wormsbecher, assistant coach of both the Barons and CSHL Parma peewee girls teams.

Playing for the Barons can cost parents thousands of dollars in fees, travel and other costs.

This season, the Peewee Girls team has played back-to-back weekends in tournaments in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Buffalo, New York.

By comparison, the Cleveland Suburban Hockey League plays all its games in Northeast Ohio, with teams stretching from Elyria to the west, Kent to the south and Mentor to the east.

Wormsbecher said having more local games makes it easier for the girls' friends and family members to come and watch them.

It gives them a feeling of support, Wormsbecher said. And maybe they inspire their friend to come watch them, and now the friend thinks, “Oh, I want to play, or if Claire can play hockey, maybe I'll try out for that gymnastics team that I haven't had the courage to join.”

Wormsbecher grew up in Canada. She was one of three girls in her youth leagues who didn't play girls' hockey until she reached high school and said playing on a girls' team gave her a sense of belonging.

(The boys) would curse at us, there would be extra shots, she said.

One of the biggest differences when she switched to a girls team was the ability to dress in the same locker room before a big game, or celebrate after a win or commiserate with her teammates after a loss.

However, she said battling boys also gave her the confidence and strength she carries to this day as the only female engineer in her office.

“I liked being underestimated,” she said. I enjoyed being the underdog. It causes adversity, and overcoming adversity is something you need to get through life. I hope this is what these girls take away.

Back to the board

After the board decided to disqualify the team less than a week before the opening game, team coach Matt Peters and Parma Hockey Association president Pete Kraguljac pointed out that the USA Hockey League's bylaws require that the board should hold a hearing to give the team a chance to plead its case before the board can kick them out of the league.

The board agreed and held a hearing on Friday, November 8.

A three-member disciplinary panel ruled that the violation did not provide the team with a competitive advantage and voted to revoke the disqualification. The change allowed the girls to play that weekend.

“I think most of the rules are there to prevent a team, a program or a player from gaming the system and getting an unfair advantage,” said OShaughnessy, the CSHL president. And I don't think this was that.

OShaughnessy said the board would likely abandon the hearing and rewrite the anti-ringer rule to explicitly say it only applies to boys.

In principle we don't want any ringing signals. In practice, girls aren't usually callers, OShaughnessy said. Just because they play on a girls team and play tournaments in Pittsburgh and Detroit has no bearing on the competitive fairness of our league.

To that end, the girls took to the ice at the Michael Ries Arena in Parma on Sunday, November 10 to take on the Elyria Panthers team.

The girls led 2-1 for much of the second and third periods. But the Panthers scored late in the third period to tie the game, then set up the winning goal with 34 seconds left.

The girls started their groundbreaking season 0-1.