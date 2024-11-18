'Welcome to Test cricket' – McSweeney prepares for baptism of fire

After months of intrigue and innuendo, after finding the trump card to find Usman Khawaja's opening partner, Nathan McSweeney underwent an initiation in the middle of the WACA during his first session as an Australian Test cricketer.

Just days before he makes his Test debutMcSweeney began preparing for the big challenge of leading India's front line under talisman Jasprit Bumrah on an expected fast and bouncy Optus Stadium surface.

In Australia's first training session ahead of the series opener from Fridaythe focus was firmly on a wide-eyed McSweeney, who was suddenly facing a lot of scrutiny because he had largely flown under the radar before this season.

As McSweeney walked into the middle of the WACA in the middle of a warm, sunny morning, with speedsters Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc ready to go, some of his new teammates decided to rib him.

“Welcome to Test cricket,” they chirped.

McSweeney, 25, was subjected to a thorough examination from midwicket as he took turns with Khawaja and Steven Smith to face Cummins and Starc with the new ball.

It was a baptism of fire and McSweeney looked quite uncomfortable as he played and missed repeatedly. But hitting was made more difficult on the west side of the square, which sloped away from the right-hander.

Smith lamented the conditions, while McSweeney had a torrid time, especially against Cummins, who consistently turned inside and headed down the slope. He struggled to get the ball on the ball, but there were some encouraging signs.

McSweeney didn't pick away any of the deliveries, which got an approving nod from his teammates who were watching closely, and he didn't track the ball. He also didn't square up, which had been a problem against the India A new ball quicks at the MCG when he opened for the first time in his first-class career.

“It was a good challenge. I came through it unscathed,” McSweeney told reporters on Monday. “I didn't put a lot of pressure on them, but they bowled really well and had great preparation to go up against those guys who are quality bowlers.”

McSweeney had a better time against offspinner Nathan Lyon, against whom he played comfortably, before undergoing more batting practice at the WACA nets. He ended his first session by bowling to Starc and Cummins. His handy offspin will likely be needed at some point during the Test series.

“I find nothing but exceptional in my eyes,” Lyon said of McSweeney's character. “I saw him up close and personal in that Shield game a few weeks ago [South Australia vs New South Wales] and I thought we had to take him out to get him in the game.

“I liked his pace. His timing of his movements was in sync. I have nothing but praise for Nathan the way he handled it. He's a great guy, a great kid and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Nathan McSweeney poses ahead of his Test debut Getty Images

McSweeney will also play a role in strengthening Australia's slip cordon following the retirement of David Warner, while Cameron Green's absence also leaves a significant hole in the hole.

On Monday, McSweeney was on third slip for a catch practice with Smith to his left at second, Khawaja at first and Marnus Labuschagne in gully. He also moved to a second gully for a few catches, standing to the right of Labuschagne, indicating he could be used as a floater and rotate between the third and additional gullies depending on where he is needed.

“Early in my Shield career I was in third place and a bit in the gully,” McSweeney said. “I don't know exactly where I'll play yet, but I feel comfortable in both. It's pretty cool to be in the slip cordon next to Steve Smith.”

Although ranked at No. 3 for South Australia, McSweeney's excellent form to start the Sheffield Shield season comes after a good season last year and an unbeaten 88 – he batted at No. 4 – in the first India A match in Mackay lifted him above specialist openers Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Sam Konstas.

But as he began to experience the criticism that comes with being a Test cricketer, his selection suffered some backlash, with former Test opener Ed Cowan being particularly vocal.

“I think everyone's going to have their opinion. I try not to read too much into it,” McSweeney said. “I have the boys in my corner. I really trust and value their opinions and I haven't spent much time with Ed.

“I think I know what works and I feel very capable of doing the job and I'm hitting the best I've ever played, I think. Hopefully I can go out and execute that on Friday.”

play 2:20 Malcolm: 'McSweeney could be a future captain if he finds his feet' Alex Malcolm explains why Australia chose McSweeney ahead of Harris to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja in the Perth Test

To add to his string of challenges, McSweeney has never played red-ball cricket at the 60,000-seater Optus Stadium. Isaac McDonald, the grounds curator, hopes to recreate the spirited conditions of last year's Test between Australia and Pakistan, where numerous batters took blows to the body.

The advice from his senior teammates? “Try to make sure you spend some time in the nets and get used to the bounce,” McSweeney said. 'That is something that has already been talked about a bit.

“The other thing is you own your space in terms of what I've done for South Australia. Do the same thing and the same process, the same routine.

“At the end of the day it's cricket and I know my game.”

As he learns to deal with the whirlwind of being a Test cricketer, McSweeney will lean on the support of loved ones who descend on Perth in droves.

“There will be a lot of friends there, and mum, dad, my sister, grandad, my partner and a lot of guys I played club cricket with in Brisbane,” McSweeney said.

“I have a great base of supporters and a great family who care for me and have sacrificed a lot. I'm just looking forward to taking it all in and being able to share the moment with them.”