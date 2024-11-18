2024 NCAA DII Football Championships Announced





INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division II Football Committee today announced the field of 28 teams

for the 2024 NCAA Division II Football Championship. Twelve first-round matches will be held on the campus of one of the competing institutions.

Additionally, one team per super region has earned a first-round bye. The winners of the first round will all

advance to the second round with competitions on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Second-

round winners meet in the quarterfinals at various campus locations. The winners of the quarter-finals will advance

to play in the semifinals on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Seven teams selected per

super region consists of 28 teams. The dates, locations and links of the first round are: November 23 in Slippery Rock, PA

New Haven (8-2) at Slippery Rock (9-1) November 23 in Charleston, West Virginia

Ashland (8-3) at Charleston (West Virginia) (11-0) November 23 in California, Pennsylvania

East Stroudsburg (10-1) at California (PA) (8-2) November 23 in Fairfield, Alabama

Carson-Newman (9-2) at Miles (9-2) November 23 in Wingate, North Carolina

Virginia Union (8-3) at Wingate (9-1) November 23 in Livingston, Alabama

Lenoir-Rhyne (9-2) at West Alabama (9-1) Nov. 23 in Edmond, Okla

Ouachita Baptist (10-1) at Central Oklahoma (10-1) Nov. 23 in Allendale, Michigan

Indianapolis (10-1) and Grand Valley State (10-1) November 23 in Pittsburg, Kansas

Harding (10-1) at Pittsburg State (8-2) Nov. 23 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Minnesota State Mankato (8-3) at Augustana (South Dakota) (8-3) Nov. 23 in Gunnison, Colorado

Central Washington (8-3) at Western Colorado University (10-1) November 23 in San Angelo, Texas

Bemidji State (8-3) and Angelo State (9-2) The following institutions have said goodbye to the first round in each super region and will organize a second round

Super region one: 1. Kutztown (11-0)

Super region two: 1. Valdosta State (10-0)

Super region three: 1. Ferris State (10-1)

Super region four: 1. Colorado State University-Pueblo (10-1) All matches start at 1:00 PM local time. Other times may be established if approved by the committee.

committee. Harding defeated Colorado School of Mines 38-7 in the 2023 national championship game

claim the NCAA title. The championship game will be played at McKinney ISD on December 21 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Stadium in McKinney, Texas and broadcast live on ESPN2 HD. Super region one | Super region two | Super Region Three | Super region four

