Former hockey professional scores big with Tru in the competitive drinks market





The world of functional drinks, such as sports drinks, is extremely competitive. But when the CEO of a local company is a former professional hockey player, he knows a thing or two about taking on the competition. Jack McNamara is the co-founder and CEO of Tru Beverage. The Newton native believes his newest team has a winning combination for success in the fiercely competitive beverage industry. “Every level I played, from peewee to the pros, was artificial energy drinks, sugary sports drinks. And I wanted to create something better,” McNamara said nine years ago he launched his enhanced sparkling drinks company Enhance every moment from the moment you wake up you go to sleep, said McNamara. Through much trial and error, Tru has managed to bring a variety of beverage options to market, from caffeinated to non-caffeinated and from offerings that improve focus or promote relaxation, McNamara says it all starts with listening to the customer first. The biggest challenge is making it effective and tasty at the same time, says McNamara, a Massachusetts-based company big boost when it partnered with Worcester beverage giant Polar. McNamara produces nearly a thousand cans of Tru per minute and says his new teammate gives them a better chance of success. Many small, emerging brands are struggling because they don't have the margins to survive. And if you end up producing with someone like Polar, you'll get that margin overnight, McNamara said. According to Polar's Director of Operations, Anand Pinto, handling the production, production, canning and distribution of Trus is a win-win situation for both companies. We love it when we have partners like this. We love local brands. If they do well, we do well too. Pinto said. Tru can be found in places like Market Basket and Wegmans. Their best-selling product online is Dream. It contains chamomile, Gaba and magnesium. Tru claims that combination is the perfect recipe for a better night's sleep.

The world of functional drinks, such as sports drinks, is extremely competitive. But when the CEO of a local company is a former professional hockey player, he knows a thing or two about taking on the competition. Jack McNamara is the co-founder and CEO of Real drink. The Newton native believes his newest team has a winning combination for success in the fiercely competitive beverage industry. “Every level I played, from pee wee to the pros, was artificial energy drinks, sugary sports drinks. And I wanted to create something better,” said McNamara. Nine years ago, McNamara launched its enhanced sparkling drinks company. He wanted to create a drink that offered something different for everyone and every time of day. This is how we make great tasting drinks. We call them drinks with benefits. To take every moment to a higher level. From the moment you wake up until you go to sleep, McNamara said. Through much trial and error, Tru has managed to bring a variety of beverage options to the market. From caffeinated to decaffeinated and from offerings that promote better focus or relaxation, McNamara says it all starts with listening to the customer first. As a functional drink, the biggest challenge is making it effective and tasty, says McNamara. Trus' evolution as a Massachusetts-based company got a big boost when it partnered with the Worcester beverage giant Polar. With nearly 1,000 cans of Tru per minute, McNamara says they have a better chance of success thanks to his new teammate. Many small emerging brands are struggling because they don't have the margins to survive. And if you end up producing with someone like Polar, you'll get that margin overnight, McNamara said. According to Polar's Director of Operations, Anand Pinto, handling Trus production, production, canning and distribution was a win-win for both companies. We really love it when we have partners like that. We love local brands. If they do well, we do well too. Pinto said. Tru can be found in places like Market Basket and Wegmans. Their best selling product online is Dream. It contains chamomile, Gaba and magnesium. Tru claims that combination is the perfect recipe for a better night's sleep.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcvb.com/article/tru-polar-partnership-massachusetts-made-in-mass/62883011 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos