Doug Bracewell tests positive for cocaine and is banned from cricket for a month

Former New Zealand fast bowler Doug Bracewell has been handed a one-month ban from cricket after testing positive for cocaine. The 34-year-old was found to have used the banned substance after a stellar performance in a domestic T20 match for Central Districts against Wellington in January 2024. Bracewell's efforts on the field in that match earned him the man of the match award. , while taking 2/21, hit 30 unbeaten runs off 11 balls and made two catches to secure a six-wicket win for his team. The Sport Integrity Commission (Te Kahu Raunui) confirmed that Bracewell's cocaine use occurred outside of competition and was not related to his performance in the match. Consequently, he was initially given a three-month ban, which was reduced to one month after successfully completing a treatment program. The sanction, which goes back to April 2024, means Bracewell has already served his suspension and is now eligible to return to cricket. Rebecca Rolls, CEO of the Sport Integrity Commission, emphasized the need for athletes to act as role models. “Athletes have a responsibility to set a positive example, especially for the tamariki and rangatahi who look up to them,” she said. “Recreational drugs, including cocaine, are illegal and dangerous. Their use is a serious problem, and we are committed to tackling this together with sports organizations and athletes.” The CEO of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) expressed his disappointment but reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting Bracewell. “Doug accepts full responsibility for his error in judgment,” the NZC chief said. “We will continue to support him as he moves forward, fully aware of our expectations.” Bracewell's career has been marred by off-field incidents. He has a history of drink-driving convictions beginning at age 18 in 2008, with subsequent offenses in 2010 and 2017. The most publicized incident was Bracewell driving while intoxicated after learning that dogs had killed his pet cockatoo , an episode that led to significant public and legal scrutiny. Despite these setbacks, Bracewell has had a remarkable cricket career, representing New Zealand in 28 Tests, 21 ODIs and 20 T20Is since his international debut in 2011. Published by: Saurabh Kumar Published on: November 18, 2024

