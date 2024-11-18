Two Gamecocks set for NCAA Tennis Individual Championship – University of South Carolina Athletics

WACO, TX. No. 10 Sara Hamner And Kaitlyn Carnicella will represent the Garnet & Black in singles at the NCAA Individual Championship hosted by Baylor University. The event starts on Wednesday, November 19 and runs until November 24, when the national champion will be crowned. Matches will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats can be viewed via Sidearm.

Hamner and Carnicella qualified for NCAAs after their performances at the ITA East Sectional Championship at the University of North Carolina two weeks ago. Hamner won her singles matches and won the tournament after defeating No. 26 Carson Tanguilig of UNC6-1 6-4 in the final. Carnicella advanced to the quarterfinals and defeated her University of Maryland opponent in three sets to earn an automatic spot in the tournament.

The singles draw features the nation's top 64 players, 19 of whom are from the SEC. Hamner, seeded among the top nine through 16 players in this tournament, will face No. 73 Eleana Yu of Duke tomorrow at noon (EST). Yu secured her bid at NCAAs at ITA Regionals, where she recorded five singles wins to advance to the quarterfinals. Kaitlyn Carnicella will play at 11:30 a.m. EST against No. 80 Lan Mi of California, who secured her spot in the tournament at ITA Sectionals.

This tournament marks Hamner's fourth straight trip to the championship. Last season, the senior competed in singles and doubles, advancing to the round of 32 in both at the tournament in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Carnicella will make her first NCAA Individual Championship appearance.

Carnicella leads the Gamecocks with an overall record of 10-4 in singles play, 3-3 against ranked opponents, while Hamner is 8-3 this season with three wins and two losses against ranked players.

