Pakistan Cricket Board's big blow to India with Champions Trophy announcement, says no to…







Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said he has not yet received any response from the ICC over BCCI's refusal to play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Earlier this month, the BCCI made it clear to the ICC that it will not send the national team to Pakistan and wants the matches to be held in a third country. PCB has rejected the hybrid model and has sought clarity from the ICC on why India does not want to travel to Pakistan. India has not played Pakistan since the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai. The ICC event is scheduled for February-March. "If India has any concerns about sending their team to Pakistan, they should talk to us and we will remove them. I don't think there is any reason for India not to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy," Naqvi said to reporters. According to media reports, Naqvi also said that there is no question of following the hybrid model, which is something the BCCI has been advocating. "Pakistan's pride and respect are our priority. Champions Trophy will take place only in our country, we will not accept the hybrid model. If India has any problems, they can come to us and we will solve them," Naqvi said while the media outside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. "We remain steadfast in our position that we will not go for a hybrid model. We are waiting for the ICC to announce the schedule as soon as possible," he added. Naqvi, who is also the Federal Home Minister, confirmed that the PCB had sent a letter to the ICC over the BCCI's decision not to send its team to Pakistan. "We are in direct interaction with the ICC and we are still waiting for a response from them so that we can move forward," he said. Asked whether the matter will become more complicated after Jay Shah takes over the chairmanship of the ICC on December 1, Naqvi said: "That's not how things work, each board is independent and has its own say and I think the ICC should also think about its credibility because it represents all the cricket boards of the world." Naqvi sidestepped questions about Muzaffarabad, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, being removed from the Champions 'Trophy Tour' and also about whether Pakistan is the hybrid model for the tournament would accept. The BCCI had raised strong objections to organizing the 'Trophy Tour' in the disputed area. "I am here to discuss the progress of the construction work and we are waiting for a response from the ICC as they also have to announce the schedule." Speaking about the renovation work for the Champions Trophy, he said the construction is going on as per schedule. "We are ahead of our deadline to complete the construction and completion of all three stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi."

