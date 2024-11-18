Anton Arzhankin opens the NCAA men's tennis singles championships on Tuesday





WACO, Texas For the first time since 1977, a Western Michigan men's tennis player will compete in the NCAA Men's Tennis Singles Championships, with Anton Arzhankin The Round of 64 will begin Tuesday at 5:30 PM against Washington's Cesar Bouchelaghem. The match will be streamed live HERE and on ESPN+, and live scoring will also be available HERE. HOW DID HE GET HERE? Arzhankin's journey began at the MAC Indoor Qualifying Event, which started with a bye into the round of 16. The native of Moscow, Russia defeated Artem Alekseychuck of Illinois-Chicago 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. He advanced to the finals after a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Iker Arrastia of Northern Illinois and then won the tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Toledo's Hanamichi Carvajal. The win earned Arzhankin a bid to the ITA Conference Masters Tournament. At the ITA Conference Masters, Arzhankin received a bye in the Round of 32 and then faced Mercer's Nemanja Stefanovic. Arzhankin defeated Stefanovic 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals, where he drew Northern Arizona's Daniel Torres. Arzhankin dropped the first set 6-7 (1-7) to Torres, but recovered in the second with a 6-4 victory. In the third set he took victory with a 6–2 decision to advance to the semifinals. Arzhankin qualified for the NCAA Singles Championships by advancing to the semifinals, where he was paired with Pacific's Tiago Silva. The two fought hard in the first set, with Silva getting the best of Arzhankin in a tiebreak 7-6 (7-3). Silva went on to win the second set 6-1 to hand Arzhankin only his second singles loss of the fall. MORE ABOUT ARZHANKIN

Anton Arzhankin is in the middle of his senior season after joining the Broncos in 2021. As a freshman, he went 23-10 in singles and was named MAC Freshman of the Year, First Team All-MAC, named to the MAC Tournament Team and named MAC Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament after leading the Broncos has helped win both a MAC Regular Season Championship and the MAC Tournament Championship. During his freshman season, he went 8-2 in MAC singles while alternating No. 1 and No. 2. He was again named a First Team All-MAC selection as a sophomore after going a perfect 10-0 in MAC play, helping the Broncos to a MAC Regular Season Championship. He was 24-10 overall in singles and 19-13 in doubles. As a junior, he was named First Team All-MAC for the third time, going 24-6 in singles and 20-2 in doubles matches while posting a 9-1 record in MAC play. Heading into Tuesday's match, he has a career singles record of 86-23. Combined with his 50 career doubles victories, his career win total is 136, which currently ranks him 39th all-time in program history. With the spring season, Arzhankin has a chance to become the ninth player in program history to reach 100 singles wins. HIS OPPOSITE Arzhankin will face Washington's No. 1 singles player in Cesar Bouchelaghem. Bouchelaghem was a First Team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior and earned Second Team honors as a sophomore. Prior to the start of his senior season, he had a career singles record of 45–24. WHAT'S NEXT? The winner of Tuesday's match advances to the Round of 32 on Wednesday and will face the winner of Tennessee's Shunsuke Mitsui and Old Dominion's Connor Van Schalkwyk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wmubroncos.com/news/2024/11/18/anton-arzhank-opens-ncaa-mens-tennis-singles-championships-on-tuesday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos