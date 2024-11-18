Sheffield is celebrating 10 years of volunteer-run libraries

Sheffields libraries are no longer just places to read and borrow books; they have become crucial hubs for the community, providing services to everyone from babies to the elderly. These libraries now offer facilities for schools and young people, cheap groceries for families in need, fitness classes and table tennis.

In September, Park Library Center hosted a 10-year anniversary event for the city's many dedicated volunteers. Speeches and personal stories were shared a heartwarming video who thanked the staff for all the important work they do.

Sheffield libraries: from crisis to community

In 2014, the 16 volunteer-run libraries were threatened with closure after the municipality cut 1.6 million euros from the budget. When this news reached the community, activists went to City Hall in protest. For many, these libraries were not just buildings with books, but were the heart of the community.

After the protests, the council agreed to keep eleven libraries and the Central Library. The plan also allowed for volunteers to run the remaining 16, five of which are being delivered jointly with Sheffield City Council.

Today, the libraries continue to thrive and conduct numerous programs and activities to benefit their local environment. New volunteers continue to sign up and they work with employees who have been volunteering there for ten years.

Park Library to mark Sheffield's 10th anniversary. Image by author

10 years later

Steve Bodey, chairman of Jordanthorpe Library, which serves the Batemoor and Jordanthorpe areas, introduced the speeches at the event. Sharing a personal story, he said: Last year someone came to me and said, “You probably don't know this, but the simple fact that you kept the library open sent a huge message to this community. That we were not neglected, that we were not forgotten, that we were still appreciated. And I've never thought about it that way before, and it was just a passing conversation.

We are part of the community's holiday food program, and over the summer we distributed recipe packs and activities to 70 families each week. And those families, some of them said, 'We don't know how we would have survived this summer financially if you hadn't done this.' It shouldn't be like this, should it? But the fact [is] that we can be there for those in need.

Volunteer library

Judith Pitchforth, chair of the Broomhill Community Trust, which oversees the running of the library, also shared her own experiences as a library volunteer. She said: There is loneliness and sadness in every community, regardless of whether you live in S2 or S10, and we know we can play a small part in alleviating that. And free tea or coffee and a warm place to read the newspaper can go a long way. Talking to people goes a long way.

Victoria Bowden and her husband John Bowden are trustees of Friends of Ecclesfield Library, a not-for-profit voluntary organization that aims to improve social welfare for the public in Ecclesfield. Their library, run entirely by volunteers, hosts services including a knit-and-natter group, chair obics classes and a weekly mother and toddler group.

John Bowden said: Looking around, we know several people here from other libraries. I mean, the work of our volunteers, and volunteers around the world, is really invaluable, because otherwise their libraries would be closed like others.

An exhibition in the Park Library. Image by author

Everything you can think of: we help people with it

Pippa Line is one of about 50 volunteers at Park Library, having worked there for almost a decade, and describes the demographics in the area as very interesting.

Where the Park Library is located, we have a lot of social disadvantage, but we also have some more affluent areas. We have a lot of diversity in ethnicity and backgrounds. We have young families who have moved to the area for their first home. We have the people who have lived there all their lives, and I think that mix makes it a very dynamic neighborhood to be in.

Park Library is co-delivered with and merged into a community center run by Park Community Action (PCA). PCA also operates a café and youth club, with the aim of promoting education and revitalizing the community.

Line says: It feels very much like a web here, and that's what we want to be, because we're very aware that in an area like this there are plenty of people who don't have internet access, who aren't very computer savvy , who may not have either. Have WiFi at home.

We know that we are the link that helps prevent complete social isolation for other people, that helps prevent people from perhaps disappearing further from society. And I think even though they're not used by everyone every day, they're still valuable in that way, and I'm grateful to be a part of that.

Your local library needs you

Interested in volunteering? Libraries are still looking for passionate people to arrange and shelve books, plan events, get involved in their many services and more. Whether you have experience or not, visit your local library or their website to learn more about the options they offer and how you can help.