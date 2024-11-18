Sports
Sheffield is celebrating 10 years of volunteer-run libraries
Sheffields libraries are no longer just places to read and borrow books; they have become crucial hubs for the community, providing services to everyone from babies to the elderly. These libraries now offer facilities for schools and young people, cheap groceries for families in need, fitness classes and table tennis.
In September, Park Library Center hosted a 10-year anniversary event for the city's many dedicated volunteers. Speeches and personal stories were shared a heartwarming video who thanked the staff for all the important work they do.
Sheffield libraries: from crisis to community
In 2014, the 16 volunteer-run libraries were threatened with closure after the municipality cut 1.6 million euros from the budget. When this news reached the community, activists went to City Hall in protest. For many, these libraries were not just buildings with books, but were the heart of the community.
After the protests, the council agreed to keep eleven libraries and the Central Library. The plan also allowed for volunteers to run the remaining 16, five of which are being delivered jointly with Sheffield City Council.
Today, the libraries continue to thrive and conduct numerous programs and activities to benefit their local environment. New volunteers continue to sign up and they work with employees who have been volunteering there for ten years.
10 years later
Steve Bodey, chairman of Jordanthorpe Library, which serves the Batemoor and Jordanthorpe areas, introduced the speeches at the event. Sharing a personal story, he said: Last year someone came to me and said, “You probably don't know this, but the simple fact that you kept the library open sent a huge message to this community. That we were not neglected, that we were not forgotten, that we were still appreciated. And I've never thought about it that way before, and it was just a passing conversation.
We are part of the community's holiday food program, and over the summer we distributed recipe packs and activities to 70 families each week. And those families, some of them said, 'We don't know how we would have survived this summer financially if you hadn't done this.' It shouldn't be like this, should it? But the fact [is] that we can be there for those in need.
Volunteer library
Judith Pitchforth, chair of the Broomhill Community Trust, which oversees the running of the library, also shared her own experiences as a library volunteer. She said: There is loneliness and sadness in every community, regardless of whether you live in S2 or S10, and we know we can play a small part in alleviating that. And free tea or coffee and a warm place to read the newspaper can go a long way. Talking to people goes a long way.
Victoria Bowden and her husband John Bowden are trustees of Friends of Ecclesfield Library, a not-for-profit voluntary organization that aims to improve social welfare for the public in Ecclesfield. Their library, run entirely by volunteers, hosts services including a knit-and-natter group, chair obics classes and a weekly mother and toddler group.
John Bowden said: Looking around, we know several people here from other libraries. I mean, the work of our volunteers, and volunteers around the world, is really invaluable, because otherwise their libraries would be closed like others.
Everything you can think of: we help people with it
Pippa Line is one of about 50 volunteers at Park Library, having worked there for almost a decade, and describes the demographics in the area as very interesting.
Where the Park Library is located, we have a lot of social disadvantage, but we also have some more affluent areas. We have a lot of diversity in ethnicity and backgrounds. We have young families who have moved to the area for their first home. We have the people who have lived there all their lives, and I think that mix makes it a very dynamic neighborhood to be in.
Park Library is co-delivered with and merged into a community center run by Park Community Action (PCA). PCA also operates a café and youth club, with the aim of promoting education and revitalizing the community.
Line says: It feels very much like a web here, and that's what we want to be, because we're very aware that in an area like this there are plenty of people who don't have internet access, who aren't very computer savvy , who may not have either. Have WiFi at home.
We know that we are the link that helps prevent complete social isolation for other people, that helps prevent people from perhaps disappearing further from society. And I think even though they're not used by everyone every day, they're still valuable in that way, and I'm grateful to be a part of that.
Your local library needs you
Interested in volunteering? Libraries are still looking for passionate people to arrange and shelve books, plan events, get involved in their many services and more. Whether you have experience or not, visit your local library or their website to learn more about the options they offer and how you can help.
|
Sources
2/ https://yorkshirebylines.co.uk/region/sheffield-celebrates-10-years-of-volunteer-led-libraries/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Anger in Russia over 'serious request' for Ukraine missile move | BBC News
- China's Xi Jinping urges G20 leaders to help 'calm' Ukraine crisis
- Boris Johnson outlines his $500 billion solution to the Ukraine war / The New Voice of Ukraine
- Austin marks strengthening U.S.-Philippine ties during visit to Manila > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- 2024 NCAA DII Football Championship: Brackets, Schedule, Scores
- Incorporate winter foods for healing and health
- The UK housing market is bracing for interest rate uncertainty and loss of stamp duty revenue.
- Third T20I: Aussies remain unchanged in hope of a clean win
- PM Modi discusses space and AI with French President Macron on the sidelines of G20
- A 1.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Massachusetts, and was felt near the NH line
- Jokowi supports Ridwal Kamil to become governor of DKI Jakarta
- Age is no barrier to success on Island