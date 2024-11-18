2024 NCAA DIII Football Championship: Brackets, Schedule, Scores





Here's everything you need to know for the 2024 NCAA DIII Football Championship, which will feature 40 teams competing in a single-elimination bracket. The championship with 40 teams was announced on Sunday, November 17. Twenty-eight teams achieved automatic qualification, while the remaining teams were selected at large by the DIII Football Committee. 2024 NCAA DIII Football Tournament Schedule All games listed in Eastern Time First round: Saturday November 23 Second round: Saturday November 30 Susquehanna vs. Hobart, noon

Cortland vs. TBA, noon

Springfield vs. UMass Dartmouth, noon

Hope vs. Aurora, afternoon

Johns Hopkins vs. Grove City, noon

DePauw vs. TBA, afternoon

Salisbury vs. TBA, afternoon

Randolph-Macon vs. Washington & Jefferson, noon

Carnegie Mellon vs. Center, noon

Mount Union vs. TBA, afternoon

Saint John's (MN) vs. TBA, 1 p.m

Wartburg vs. Wisconsin-Platteville, 1 p.m

Lake Forest vs. TBA, 1 p.m

North Central (IL) vs. TBD, 1 p.m

Hardin-Simmons vs. TBA, 1 p.m

Linfield vs. Texas Lutheran, 3 p.m Third round: Saturday December 7

Quarter finals: Saturday December 14th

Semi-finals: Saturday, December 21 on ESPN+

National Championship: Sunday, January 5 on ESPN 2024 NCAA DIII Football Tournament Bracket Click or tap here for the 2024 interactive bracket History of the NCAA DIII Football Championship Cortland won its first-ever national title last season, defeating North Central (IL) 38-37 and keeping the Cardinals from winning back-to-back championships for the first time in school history. No program has won back-to-back titles since Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2013 and 2014. Here are every DIII football champion, runner-up and score from the past decade: Year Champion Coach Scoring Second place Location 2023 Cortland Short Fitzpatrick 38-37 North Central (IL) Salem, Va 2022 North Central (IL) Brad Spencer 28-21 Set up Union Annapolis, Maryland 2021 Mary Hardin Baylor Piet Fredenburg 57-24 North Central (IL) Canton, Ohio 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 — — — — 2019 North Central (IL) Jeff Thorne 41-14 Wisconsin-Whitewater Shenandoah, Texas 2018 Mary Hardin Baylor Piet Fredenburg 24-16 Set up Union Shenandoah, Texas 2017 Set up Union Vince Kehres 12-0 Mary Hardin Baylor Salem, Va. 2016 Mary Hardin Baylor Piet Fredenburg 10-7 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va. 2015 Set up Union Vince Kehres 49-35 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va. 2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 43-34 Set up Union Salem, Va. Click here for a complete list of all champions since 1973 Bethel will host the DIII first round football tournament match The Division III Football Committee announced Monday that Bethel will host Coe in an opening round of the championship tournament on Saturday. READ MORE The longest active winning streaks in college football regular season Here are the longest active regular-season winning streaks in college football. READ MORE 2024 FCS Playoffs Auto Bidding Tracker and Scenarios We'll be tracking the 10 automatic bids to the 2024 FCS Playoffs with clinching scenarios ahead of the 24-team reveal on Sunday, November 24. READ MORE

