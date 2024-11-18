



Chicago, Illinois November 18, 2024 Northwestern University and the Ryan Family officially unveiled the first public look at the new Ryan Field, an $850 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue that will become a landmark for college football and Chicago. The project, with the majority of funding provided by the Ryan family without public investment, will set a new standard in college athletics, transforming the traditional stadium model into a year-round community asset. Scheduled to open in 2026, the new Ryan Field promises to bring a world-class student-athlete, fan and community experience to college sports. The new Ryan Field reflects both the unique history of Northwestern football and Chicago's vibrant connection to the Big Ten Conference. Once completed, it will not only host Northwestern football, but also serve as a premier destination for national events, youth sports championships and additional opportunities, creating an unparalleled community center, truly "Chicago's Big Ten Stadium." "With the new Ryan Field, we are introducing a bold new vision for the future of college sports," the spokesperson said Pat Ryan Jr. "This stadium is not just a world-class football stadium; it is for our students and student-athletes, our fans, our alumni and the Northwestern and Evanston communities. We strive to create spaces that embody the best of what the modern world offers .fan experience while building a legacy of economic empowerment and cultural benefits for our community. Ryan Family is proud to partner with Northwestern in creating this transformational project for the new Ryan Field, the Ryan Family sports development team is leading the design and development of the new stadium in a pro bono base in partnership with Northwestern Athletics. In addition to providing remarkable game day and concert experiences, the new Ryan Field will serve as a year-round community asset to the Northwestern and Evanston communities, offering youth sports, community events, holiday festivals and student activities. "This project marks a new era for Northwestern and the Big Ten," he said Mark JacksonNorthwestern's Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation. "With the new Ryan Field, we embrace a visionary opportunity for Northwestern that will support our student-athletes with the best stadium in college sports. Our new stadium will provide a dynamic, fan-centric environment that continues Chicago's prominence in the Big reflects.Ten Conference and raises the standards for college football stadiums across the country. This venue will be more than a game-day destination; it is an inclusive, year-round gathering place that enhances our community and our university's connection to the sports world. The new Ryan Field is also expected to have a $1.3 billion impact on the Chicago area, with a $659 million impact in Evanston alone. It will also solidify Northwestern's position as a leader in collegiate athletics and home to the best facilities in college athletics. The project will generate $208 million in contracts for minority- and women-owned businesses. The Ryan Foundation is also providing $10 million to fund workforce development programs for Evanston residents. Exciting elements of the new Ryan Field include: All 35,000 seats offer sight lines better than TV. Using modern technology, each level has been optimized to place it as close to the pitch as possible, and each seat will have a comfortable backrest, protected from the weather by an awning

The seating canopy is also specially designed to create a powerful home sound advantage for games

With 194% of required ADA seating, universal accessibility and the ability for every fan regardless of physical ability to experience the stadium the same way, this will be the most accessible stadium ever built

More than 200,000 square meters of parks and plazas surround the stadium, with the ability to host pregame activities for every type of fan, including pop-up restaurants, live music and a community tailgating zone

All main concourses at the new Ryan Field are open to the stadium bowl, so fans never miss a game moment

Four premium clubs for every type of fan, from the most hardcore Wildcat supporter to corporate entertainment options at Big Ten Stadium in Chicago. Designed by world-renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, the clubs will be available year-round for all types of events, meetings and private functions.

Partners in the new Ryan Field include Turner Walsh, who is leading construction on the project, as well as architectural firms Perkins & Will and HNTB. To see video and images about the new Ryan Field visit: www.RyanSports.com or www.NewRyanField.com

