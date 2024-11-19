Australia vs India Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Schedule, Start Times, Venues | Cricket news





INTERPRETER What is at stake when India takes on world Test champions Australia in the five-match series? Who are the main players? Al Jazeera replies.

Cricket powerhouses India and Australia will renew their fierce rivalry in a five-match Test series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting in Perth on Friday. Millions of fans around the world are expected to follow the series as some of sports' biggest stars, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, take to the field for seven and a half weeks. Test cricket action in the Australian summer. Here's everything you need to know about the series: What is the full fixture schedule of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy? First Test, Perth Stadium, Perth: November 22-26, 2024 from 10:20 AM (02:20 GMT) to 5:20 PM (09:20 GMT)

November 22-26, 2024 from 10:20 AM (02:20 GMT) to 5:20 PM (09:20 GMT) Second Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide: December 6-10, 2024 from 2:30 PM (04:00 GMT) to 10:00 PM (11:30 GMT)

December 6-10, 2024 from 2:30 PM (04:00 GMT) to 10:00 PM (11:30 GMT) Third Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane: December 14-18, 2024 from 10:20 AM (00:20 GMT) to 5:20 PM (07:20 GMT)

December 14-18, 2024 from 10:20 AM (00:20 GMT) to 5:20 PM (07:20 GMT) Fourth Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne: December 26-30, 2024 from 10:30 AM (11:30 GMT) to 5:30 PM (18:30 GMT)

December 26-30, 2024 from 10:30 AM (11:30 GMT) to 5:30 PM (18:30 GMT) Fifth Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney: January 3-7, 2025 from 10:30 AM (11:30 GMT) to 5:30 PM (18:30 GMT) What is at stake in the India vs Australia Test series? In addition to the tangible gold trophy, both teams will compete for a place in the final of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC). A series win for India could consolidate their Test dominance over their rivals, while an Australian win could mark a shift in power to the southern hemisphere. Less than a week How excited are we about the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series? pic.twitter.com/utXnzjMoIS Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 15, 2024 How can India and Australia qualify for the 2025 World Test Championship final? The WTC standings are determined by percentage points and before the opening match, Australia beats India by 4.2 percentage points. The current champions are on 62.50 points while India are on 58.33 points. Sri Lanka (55.56), New Zealand (54.55) and South Africa (54.17) are separated by 1.39 points, with all top five set to play at least one Test series each until the WTC final in June . If India wants to qualify without having to depend on the results of other series, they will need to beat Australia by at least 4-0. The hosts, meanwhile, need to win five of their seven remaining Tests to secure their place in a second successive WTC final. Should Australia beat India 4-0, they would have to beat Sri Lanka (away) 1-0. Who are the key Indian players to watch? Virat Kohli: Arguably India's greatest sporting star of his generation, Kohli has historically relished the opportunity to set the record straight and silence his critics with standout performances in key series. The flamboyant big batsman enters the series in a poor spot by his high standards, having scored just one century in his last ten Test matches. But if there is one country Kohli loves to tour, it is Australia. Outside India, Kohli's highest Test average (54.08) and most Test centuries (six) have come in Australia.

Arguably India's greatest sporting star of his generation, Kohli has historically relished the opportunity to set the record straight and silence his critics with standout performances in key series. The flamboyant big batsman enters the series in a poor spot by his high standards, having scored just one century in his last ten Test matches. But if there is one country Kohli loves to tour, it is Australia. Outside India, Kohli's highest Test average (54.08) and most Test centuries (six) have come in Australia. Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain is likely to miss the first Test match due to personal reasons, but Rohit will be keen to put aside his recent poor form and make an impact on the series with his influence as a leader and ability to score quick runs. The 37-year-old will also look to rectify his unimpressive Test record in Australia, where he averages 31.38 in seven Tests, with 63 being his highest score. Should the attacking right-hander find his best form, India will be confident of providing a stiff challenge to the hosts.

The Indian captain is likely to miss the first Test match due to personal reasons, but Rohit will be keen to put aside his recent poor form and make an impact on the series with his influence as a leader and ability to score quick runs. The 37-year-old will also look to rectify his unimpressive Test record in Australia, where he averages 31.38 in seven Tests, with 63 being his highest score. Should the attacking right-hander find his best form, India will be confident of providing a stiff challenge to the hosts. Jasprit Bumrah: India's vice-captain, who will lead the side in the opening Test due to Rohit's absence, is widely regarded as one of the leading fast bowlers of his generation. His pace and skills are likely to go a notch higher on the bouncy and rough Australian pitches, especially in Perth, and the 30-year-old's performances will play a key role in India's success in the series.

India's vice-captain, who will lead the side in the opening Test due to Rohit's absence, is widely regarded as one of the leading fast bowlers of his generation. His pace and skills are likely to go a notch higher on the bouncy and rough Australian pitches, especially in Perth, and the 30-year-old's performances will play a key role in India's success in the series. Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young opener has quickly established himself as a mainstay in the Indian Test side but is yet to play a Test series against Australia. Touted as one of the batsmen to watch in the next decade, Jaiswal will look to make his mark against the reigning Test champions on this crucial tour.

The young opener has quickly established himself as a mainstay in the Indian Test side but is yet to play a Test series against Australia. Touted as one of the batsmen to watch in the next decade, Jaiswal will look to make his mark against the reigning Test champions on this crucial tour. Sarfaraz Khan: For a batsman who loves playing risky, high-scoring shots and taking on fast bowlers, a Test series Down Under could prove to be a make-or-break trip for Sarfraz's career. The 27-year-old likes to score big scores and have a high success rate. However, the likes of Starc, Cummins and Hazelwood will prove to be a tough challenge for the Mumbai batsman. Ravi Shastri says underestimating Virat Kohli is at your own peril More of the #ICCReview https://t.co/stBa2VmBbo pic.twitter.com/X9kpNETd3Z ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2024 Who are the key Australian players to watch? Travis head: Head's performance at the top of the batting order has been a constant thorn in the side of the Indian team and will set the tone for the rest of the Australian batting order against their big rivals. The poor form from the opening match may be a concern for the hosts, but if there is one team principal he has enjoyed dealing with in recent years, it is India. Be it the World Test Championship final or the 50-over World Cup final, both in 2023, Head has managed to get to the top of the Indian bowling line-ups in crucial matches. Steve Smith: Smith, along with Kohli, is one of the most highly rated batsmen of the past fifteen years. The former Australian captain has not scored a Test century since June 2023, but he enjoys playing against India. Smith averaged 65.87, with nine centuries, in 19 Tests against the visitors. Pat Cummins: Australia's calm captain is one of the most lethal and accurate fast bowlers in the world, thriving in home conditions. Cummins is also an effective lower-order batsman who is not only capable of scoring runs but can also protect the tail players in difficult situations. Mitchell Starc: The left-handed pace threat leads the hosts' bowling attack. Starc has taken 48 wickets in his 18 Tests against India and 35 of them have come in Australia. The 34-year-old's pace and form could play a big role in the outcome of the series. Nathan Lyon: Veteran off-break bowler Lyon's wicket-taking abilities often go under the radar, thanks to the performances of his fast-bowling teammates. The 36-year-old has 121 Indian dismissals to his name in 27 Tests with a bowling average of 31.56. Lyon has been among the leading wicket-takers for Australia in recent Test matches, with 22 wickets in five Tests against India since February 2023.

Which Indian and Australian players could make their Test debuts? Abhimanyu Easawaran: India

Harshit Rana: India

Nitish Kumar Reddy: India

Nathan McSweeney: Australia

Josh Inglis: Australia What is the head-to-head record of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy? The bilateral Test series between India and Australia have been contested under this title since 1996-97, when India won the only Test at home and lifted the trophy. In total, the series has been played sixteen times and India have emerged victorious ten times, with five series wins coming against Australia and one draw in 2003–04. Here's how the last five series went: Australia in India (2022-2023): India won the four-match series 2-1

India won the four-match series 2-1 India in Australia (2020-21): India won the four-match series 2-1

India won the four-match series 2-1 India in Australia (2018-19): India won the four-match series 2-1

India won the four-match series 2-1 Australia in India (2016-17): India won the four-match series 2-1

India won the four-match series 2-1 India in Australia (2014-2015): Australia won the four-match series 2-0 Australian team For the first test: Pat Cummins (captain), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland Indian team For the series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2024/11/18/australia-vs-india-border-gavaskar-trophy-teams-schedule-times-players The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos