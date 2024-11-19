Fantasy Football Week 11: Jared Goff has the best MVP case, Bo Nix has turned a corner and more

I tip my hat Josh Allenwhich was a real stunner on Sunday against a tough Chiefs defense. The fourth down run to win the game was spectacular, and kudos to the Bills for trying to win the game there instead of daring Patrick Mahomes to pull another one out of the fire that he would have.

Mahomes is so basic now when his back is not against the wall. For 50 to 58 minutes of playing time per week, he's just another QB. Yes, he had three TDs, but I'm about yards and efficiency, and it's just not there. He has averaged 7.0 yards per attempt over the past two years. Before that he was a sparkling 8.0.

As for DeAndre Hopkinsthrow away the Bucs game as everyone eats their pass defense. Then you basically have a 5-50 receiver and you're praying for the touchdown.

I know Mike Tomlin is a great coach and the Steelers have a good defense. But the way they stopped Lamar Jackson year after year with all different players, when no one else can do it, is just absurd. Jackson couldn't even complete half of his passes. So it didn't stop running. The Steelers have a culture and veteran leadership, and they can seamlessly transition the Steelers defense from year to year.

The less said about Pittsburgh's offense on Sunday, the better.

I joked all week about all the QBs I would play Bo Nix over, not as a slight to Nix, but as an indictment of fantasy QBs in 2024. But Nix has turned a corner where it's not just running juice that keeps him going. This season he is one of the best QBs in QBR when not under pressure. That is considered the true benchmark for quarterbacks because most plays are not pressured and pressure statistics tend to be very arbitrary.

I did expect, or at least not seriously underestimate the chances, that Sean Payton would throw us another curveball with his running game and come out with Javonte Williams as his starter. That indeed happened.

I have no explanation for it Taysom Hills game, and I really don't know how to even praise him considering he's just a QB in many leagues, but my god what a performance that was wasted on many of our benches.

You have to give Derek Carr credit for what he's done the last few games with his starting receivers out. Featuring all the QBs of all time Marquez Valdes-Scantling has played, the fact that he has seemingly finally found chemistry with Carr (another long TD) is hilarious.

You look at the box score and you can't figure out how the Browns only had 14 points, no turnovers, 7.5 yards per pass and 6.3 per play. But then you see the 3-for-13 on third down. Murder she wrote.

Kirk cousins has seven games with one TD pass or fewer, and eight with fewer than 250 passing yards. He's a starter when he plays every week in Tampa Bay. But on the back of the football card it looks like a decent year. He's just like Carr was last year (look at Carr's 2023 season stats and you'll be shocked because he hasn't won anyone anything).

Deebo Samuel has one TD. He had over 71 yards receiving twice and over five catches once. He has been replaced by Juan Jennings as the No. 1 WR for the Niners, and Jennings is now pretty close to a No. 1 WR in fantasy. He is what we wanted Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to be.

This was a great game for this Jaxon Smith-Njigba and it's notable that all of the Seahawks receivers were healthy. However, JSN has seven TDs in 27 career games, and that won't be enough.

Caleb Williams looked like a pro on Sunday. He was sacked three times, which is still bad, but not terrible. And the Bears lost another offensive lineman, so that wasn't the critical issue last week (you can blame an OL for three sacks, not nine). The problem with Williams is that he will have his second head coach, second general manager and third offensive coordinator when he starts Year 2. This is how failure happens through organizational failure, not player failure.

Jordan Love put down a third and won. But the bigger story was we only had five third downs, which is great.

I would like to trust Christian Watsonwho is the most talented Green Bay WR. The Packers only had 43 plays. So with a normal assignment, Watson is a 6-target WR? That's the question.

The Lions are running up the score. They try to embarrass teams and do a good job. Jared Goff had a perfect rating and over 400 yards on just 29 attempts. Considering he won his match with five picks, Goff is probably the most deserving MVP right now.

Sam Darnold had his eighth game with a rating of at least 103.5 and seventh with at least two passing touchdowns (he also ran in one). But if I'm being completely honest, I'm still not sure it's any good.

It's not every day you see a TD of 98 yards.

Will Levis, aka Mayo Man, with a PERFECT pass to hit Westbrook-Ikhine ahead for a 98-yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/cwDZA7XO9w Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 17, 2024

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scores touchdowns. He's just not getting any goals. Something has to give here.

It's amazing that the only guy overachieving on Miami's offense is that Johannes Smithwho was my sleeper in August, but the thought process was: what if one of the WRs gets hurt? But he also excels when everyone is healthy.

All Devon Achane the competition has disappeared into the ether. Raheem Mostert seems finally washed and Jaylen Wright shows why he was picked in the fourth round.

Just a monster game of Brock Bowerswho can't block, but who cares.

Matthew Stafford has four games with zero TD passes and two games with four TD passes. What should we think of this? And one of the duds was healthy with everyone last week.

Drake Maye was impressive. He and Nix have been the best rookie QBs in recent weeks. And unlike Williams, everyone comes back for Maye (and Nix, of course).

Anthony Richardson threw the ball well and made plays with his legs against a Jets defense that was generally good, although it collapsed again in the biggest moment. They wasted a lot of fun with it Jonathan Taylor otherwise they would have scored more.

Garrett Wilson suffers from Aaron Rodgers refusing to throw the ball across the field, especially over the middle. Rodgers is no longer making progress and therefore cannot find secondary targets that are often open. He's in total self-preservation mode. You can't function offensively if you're not willing to extend plays. Best case scenario, Rodgers immediately checks in for a running back at the line of scrimmage for little or no gain.

(Top photo by Jared Goff: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images)