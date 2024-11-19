Australia crushes Pakistan in third T20 to seal series whitewash





A left hamstring injury to Glenn Maxwell was the only dampener as Marcus Stoinis helped Australia crush Pakistan by seven wickets and whitewash their three-match Twenty20 series. All-rounder Maxwell limped off in Hobart on Monday evening with a suspected low-grade problem after pulling up painfully while fielding. He was not required to bat and will have almost a month to recover before the Melbourne Stars' Big Bash League season opener against Perth on December 15. After losing the toss, Australia defeated Pakistan for 117 in the penultimate over before the chase was smoothed out with more than eight overs to spare. Stoinis got off to a slow start before hitting five fours and five sixes, including one that reached the roof of the Members' Stand at the Ninja Stadium, in an unbeaten 61 from 27 balls. It was Australia's first clean sweep in a T20 series against Pakistan. Earlier, Aaron Hardie's best white-ball figures of 3-21 and Adam Zampa's ultra-economical 2-11 ripped the heart out of the Pakistan innings. The tourists, who rested skipper and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Naseem Shah, got off to a promising start and were 1-61 in the seventh over. But it quickly fell away in a horror collapse of 6-31 through the middle overs. Babar Azam (41 off 28) top-scored but couldn't hold his nerve and was bowled trying to hit Zampa in the 13th over. It came after a tumultuous 24 hours for Pakistan, who were forced to refute a report that red-ball coach and interim white-ball coach Jason Gillespie had been sacked. Australia lost openers Matthew Short (two) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (18) in the first four overs of the chase before skipper Josh Inglis (27) steadied the ship. After posting top T20I figures by an Australian quick at the SCG on Saturday, Spencer Johnson took 2-24 and ended the Pakistan innings by bowling Sufiyan Muqeem. Johnson topped the series wicket count with eight. There were long queues for tickets outside the pitch after the match started due to a problem with the Ticketek website. Australia claimed the first two matches of the series in Brisbane and Sydney. Attention now turns to the first Test of the summer against India on Friday. View the match scores and statistics below. Scorecard Manhattan Ball by ball MONKEY

