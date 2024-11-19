Third T20I: Aussies remain unchanged in hope of a clean win





Australia won the toss and elected to field first in the final T20 against Pakistan

Australia have retained the same XI for the third straight match as they pursue a clean sweep in the T20I series against Pakistan. The visitors, meanwhile, have left out captain and wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, who has been rested, with Salman Ali Agha taking his place at the toss and opting to bat first as the coin fell in his direction. Nathan Ellis is playing his first match in front of his own home crowd, with 24 of his 27 internationals to date having been played abroad. Australia XI:Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (c, wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson Pakistan XI:Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem Recently retired Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade accompanied by his family after being honored with a gift before play // Getty The Australian players and support staff formed a tight group before the match in honor of recently retired wicketkeeper and new assistant coach Matthew Wade. Longtime teammate George Bailey spoke and presented a framed photo as Wade was accompanied by his wife, children and parents. Left-handed Jahandad Khan makes his debut for Pakistan, replacing Naseem Shah. Haseebullah Khan, who played in the first T20I in Brisbane, will take the gloves in Rizwan's absence. Clear skies are expected in Hobart this evening, along with a healthy crowd of around 8,000 fans according to the latest estimates. Australia vs Pakistan T20Is 2024 November 14: Australia won by 29 runs at the Gabba November 16: Australia won by 13 runs at the SCG November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7pm AEDT All matches live and exclusively on Fox Cricket and You exercise Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa Pakistan T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

