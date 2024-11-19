2024 NCAA DII Football Championship: Brackets, Schedule, Scores





Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 DII Football Championship, which features 28 teams in a single-elimination bracket. The field was announced on Sunday, November 17 on NCAA.com. The first round will feature 24 teams, with the top seeded players in each super region receiving a first-round bye. The teams from the semi-finals will also be reshuffled. The tournament concludes with the championship match on December 21 in McKinney, Texas. 2024 NCAA DII Football Tournament Schedule All games are listed as Eastern Time. First round: Saturday November 23 (4) Miles vs. Carson-Newman, 12 p.m

(4) Slippery Rock vs. New Haven, 1 p.m

(2) Charleston vs. Ashland, 1 p.m

(4) Augustana vs. Minnesota State, 1 p.m

(3) California (PA) vs. East Stroudsburg, 1 p.m

(2) Wingate vs. Virginia Union, 1 p.m

(3) West Alabama vs. Lenoir Rhyne, 2 p.m

(4) Central Oklahoma vs. Ouachita Baptist, 2 p.m

(2) Grand Valley State vs. UIndy, 1 p.m

(3) Pittsburg State vs. Harding, 2 p.m

(2) Western Colorado vs. Central Washington, 3 p.m

(3) Angelo State vs. Bemidji State, 2 p.m Second round: Saturday November 30 Quarter finals: Saturday December 7

Semi-finals: Saturday, December 14 on ESPN+

National Championship: Saturday, December 21 on ESPN2 2024 NCAA DII Football Tournament Bracket Click or tap here for the 2024 interactive bracket History of the NCAA DII Football Championship Harding won its first-ever DII football championship last season, defeating Colorado School of Mines 38-7. Ferris State won the previous two championships in 2021 and 2022. Here is the complete list of DII football champions since 1973. Year Champion Coach Scoring Second place Location 2023 Harding Paul Simmons 38-7 Colorado School of Mines McKinney, TX 2022 Ferris stands Tony Annese 41-14 Colorado School of Mines McKinney, TX 2021 Ferris stands Tony Annese 58-17 Valdosta State McKinney, TX 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 — — — — 2019 West Florida Pete Shinnick 48-40 State of Minnesota McKinney, TX 2018 Valdosta State Kerwin Bell 49-47 Ferris stands McKinney, TX 2017 Texas A&M Commerce Colby Carthel 37-27 West Florida Kansas City, Kan. 2016 State of Northwest Missouri Adam Dorrel 29-3 North Alabama Kansas City, Kan. 2015 State of Northwest Missouri Adam Dorrel 34-7 Shepherd Kansas City, Kan. 2014 Colorado State – Pueblo Johannes Polsen 13-0 State of Minnesota-Mankato Kansas City, Kan. 2013 State of Northwest Missouri Adam Dorrel 43-28 Lenoir-Rhyne Florence, Ala. 2012 Valdosta State David Dean 35-7 Winston-Salem State Florence, Ala. 2011 The State of Pittsburg Tim Beck 35-21 Wayne State (Mich.) Florence, Ala. 2010 Minnesota-Duluth Bob Nielson 20-17 Delta state Florence, Ala. 2009 State of Northwest Missouri Mel Tjeersdma 30-23 Grand Valley State Florence, Ala. 2008 Minnesota-Duluth Bob Nielson 21-14 State of Northwest Missouri Florence, Ala. 2007 Valdosta State David Dean 25-20 State of Northwest Missouri Florence, Ala. 2006 Grand Valley State Chuck Martin 17-14 State of Northwest Missouri Florence, Ala. 2005 Grand Valley State Chuck Martin 21-17 State of Northwest Missouri Florence, Ala. 2004 Valdosta State Christ Hatcher 36-31 The State of Pittsburg Florence, Ala. 2003 Grand Valley State Brian Kelly 10-3 North Dakota Florence, Ala. 2002 Grand Valley State Brian Kelly 31-24 Valdosta State Florence, Ala. 2001 North Dakota Dale Lennon 17-14 Grand Valley State Florence, Ala. 2000 Delta state Steve Campbell 63-34 Bloomsburg Florence, Ala. 1999 State of Northwest Missouri Mel Tjeersdma 58-52 (4ot) Carson Newman Florence, Ala. 1998 State of Northwest Missouri Mel Tjeersdma 24-6 Carson Newman Florence, Ala. 1997 Northern Colorado Joe Glenn 51-0 New Haven Florence, Ala. 1996 Northern Colorado Joe Glenn 23-14 Carson Newman Florence, Ala. 1995 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 27-7 The State of Pittsburg Florence, Ala. 1994 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 16-10 Texas A&M-Kingsville Florence, Ala. 1993 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 41-34 Indiana (Pa.) Florence, Ala. 1992 The State of Jacksonville Bill Burgess 17-13 The State of Pittsburg Florence, Ala. 1991 The State of Pittsburg Chuck Broyles 23-6 The State of Jacksonville Florence, Ala. 1990 State of North Dakota Rocky Hager 51-11 Indiana (Pa.) Florence, Ala. 1989 *Mississippi College John Williams 3-0 The State of Jacksonville Florence, Ala. 1988 State of North Dakota Rocky Hager 35-21 Portland State Florence, Ala. 1987 Troy Rick Rhodes 31-17 Portland State Florence, Ala. 1986 State of North Dakota Earle Solomonson 27-7 South Dakota Florence, Ala. 1985 State of North Dakota Earle Solomonson 35-7 North Alabama McAllen, Texas 1984 Troy Chan Gailey 18-17 State of North Dakota McAllen, Texas 1983 State of North Dakota Don Morton 41-21 Central State (Ohio) McAllen, Texas 1982 The state of Texas Jim Wakker 34-9 UC Davis McAllen, Texas 1981 The state of Texas Jim Wakker 42-13 State of North Dakota McAllen, Texas 1980 Cal Poly Joe Harper 21-13 Eastern Illinois Albuquerque, NM 1979 Delaware Fat Raymond 38-21 Youngstown State Albuquerque, NM 1978 Eastern Illinois Darrel Mudra 10-9 Delaware Longview, Texas 1977 Lehigh Johannes Witkop 33-0 The State of Jacksonville Wichita Falls, Texas 1976 State of Montana Sonja Holland 24-13 Akron Wichita Falls, Texas 1975 Northern Michigan Gil Krueger 16-14 Western Kentucky Sacramento, California. 1974 Central Michigan Roy Kramer 54-14 Delaware Sacramento, California. 1973 Louisiana Technology Maxie Lambright 34-0 Western Kentucky Sacramento, California. *Mississippi College's participation in the 1989 Division II Championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions The Road to Atlanta: Top five becomes clearer in the Week 13 HBCU football power rankings Here's who ranked Stan Becton in the Week 13 HBCU football power rankings. READ MORE SWAC Football Championship Game 2024: Date, Time, Venue, TV Channel, History Here's what you need to know for the 2024 SWAC Football Championship Game. READ MORE Bethel will host the DIII first round football tournament match The Division III Football Committee announced Monday that Bethel will host Coe in an opening round of the championship tournament on Saturday. READ MORE

