Sports
2024 NCAA DII Football Championship: Brackets, Schedule, Scores
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 DII Football Championship, which features 28 teams in a single-elimination bracket.
The field was announced on Sunday, November 17 on NCAA.com. The first round will feature 24 teams, with the top seeded players in each super region receiving a first-round bye. The teams from the semi-finals will also be reshuffled. The tournament concludes with the championship match on December 21 in McKinney, Texas.
2024 NCAA DII Football Tournament Schedule
All games are listed as Eastern Time.
First round: Saturday November 23
- (4) Miles vs. Carson-Newman, 12 p.m
- (4) Slippery Rock vs. New Haven, 1 p.m
- (2) Charleston vs. Ashland, 1 p.m
- (4) Augustana vs. Minnesota State, 1 p.m
- (3) California (PA) vs. East Stroudsburg, 1 p.m
- (2) Wingate vs. Virginia Union, 1 p.m
- (3) West Alabama vs. Lenoir Rhyne, 2 p.m
- (4) Central Oklahoma vs. Ouachita Baptist, 2 p.m
- (2) Grand Valley State vs. UIndy, 1 p.m
- (3) Pittsburg State vs. Harding, 2 p.m
- (2) Western Colorado vs. Central Washington, 3 p.m
- (3) Angelo State vs. Bemidji State, 2 p.m
Second round: Saturday November 30
Quarter finals: Saturday December 7
Semi-finals: Saturday, December 14 on ESPN+
National Championship: Saturday, December 21 on ESPN2
2024 NCAA DII Football Tournament Bracket
Click or tap here for the 2024 interactive bracket
History of the NCAA DII Football Championship
Harding won its first-ever DII football championship last season, defeating Colorado School of Mines 38-7. Ferris State won the previous two championships in 2021 and 2022. Here is the complete list of DII football champions since 1973.
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Scoring
|Second place
|Location
|2023
|Harding
|Paul Simmons
|38-7
|Colorado School of Mines
|McKinney, TX
|2022
|Ferris stands
|Tony Annese
|41-14
|Colorado School of Mines
|McKinney, TX
|2021
|Ferris stands
|Tony Annese
|58-17
|Valdosta State
|McKinney, TX
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|West Florida
|Pete Shinnick
|48-40
|State of Minnesota
|McKinney, TX
|2018
|Valdosta State
|Kerwin Bell
|49-47
|Ferris stands
|McKinney, TX
|2017
|Texas A&M Commerce
|Colby Carthel
|37-27
|West Florida
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2016
|State of Northwest Missouri
|Adam Dorrel
|29-3
|North Alabama
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2015
|State of Northwest Missouri
|Adam Dorrel
|34-7
|Shepherd
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2014
|Colorado State – Pueblo
|Johannes Polsen
|13-0
|State of Minnesota-Mankato
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2013
|State of Northwest Missouri
|Adam Dorrel
|43-28
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Florence, Ala.
|2012
|Valdosta State
|David Dean
|35-7
|Winston-Salem State
|Florence, Ala.
|2011
|The State of Pittsburg
|Tim Beck
|35-21
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|Florence, Ala.
|2010
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Bob Nielson
|20-17
|Delta state
|Florence, Ala.
|2009
|State of Northwest Missouri
|Mel Tjeersdma
|30-23
|Grand Valley State
|Florence, Ala.
|2008
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Bob Nielson
|21-14
|State of Northwest Missouri
|Florence, Ala.
|2007
|Valdosta State
|David Dean
|25-20
|State of Northwest Missouri
|Florence, Ala.
|2006
|Grand Valley State
|Chuck Martin
|17-14
|State of Northwest Missouri
|Florence, Ala.
|2005
|Grand Valley State
|Chuck Martin
|21-17
|State of Northwest Missouri
|Florence, Ala.
|2004
|Valdosta State
|Christ Hatcher
|36-31
|The State of Pittsburg
|Florence, Ala.
|2003
|Grand Valley State
|Brian Kelly
|10-3
|North Dakota
|Florence, Ala.
|2002
|Grand Valley State
|Brian Kelly
|31-24
|Valdosta State
|Florence, Ala.
|2001
|North Dakota
|Dale Lennon
|17-14
|Grand Valley State
|Florence, Ala.
|2000
|Delta state
|Steve Campbell
|63-34
|Bloomsburg
|Florence, Ala.
|1999
|State of Northwest Missouri
|Mel Tjeersdma
|58-52 (4ot)
|Carson Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1998
|State of Northwest Missouri
|Mel Tjeersdma
|24-6
|Carson Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1997
|Northern Colorado
|Joe Glenn
|51-0
|New Haven
|Florence, Ala.
|1996
|Northern Colorado
|Joe Glenn
|23-14
|Carson Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1995
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|27-7
|The State of Pittsburg
|Florence, Ala.
|1994
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|16-10
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Florence, Ala.
|1993
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|41-34
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Florence, Ala.
|1992
|The State of Jacksonville
|Bill Burgess
|17-13
|The State of Pittsburg
|Florence, Ala.
|1991
|The State of Pittsburg
|Chuck Broyles
|23-6
|The State of Jacksonville
|Florence, Ala.
|1990
|State of North Dakota
|Rocky Hager
|51-11
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Florence, Ala.
|1989
|*Mississippi College
|John Williams
|3-0
|The State of Jacksonville
|Florence, Ala.
|1988
|State of North Dakota
|Rocky Hager
|35-21
|Portland State
|Florence, Ala.
|1987
|Troy
|Rick Rhodes
|31-17
|Portland State
|Florence, Ala.
|1986
|State of North Dakota
|Earle Solomonson
|27-7
|South Dakota
|Florence, Ala.
|1985
|State of North Dakota
|Earle Solomonson
|35-7
|North Alabama
|McAllen, Texas
|1984
|Troy
|Chan Gailey
|18-17
|State of North Dakota
|McAllen, Texas
|1983
|State of North Dakota
|Don Morton
|41-21
|Central State (Ohio)
|McAllen, Texas
|1982
|The state of Texas
|Jim Wakker
|34-9
|UC Davis
|McAllen, Texas
|1981
|The state of Texas
|Jim Wakker
|42-13
|State of North Dakota
|McAllen, Texas
|1980
|Cal Poly
|Joe Harper
|21-13
|Eastern Illinois
|Albuquerque, NM
|1979
|Delaware
|Fat Raymond
|38-21
|Youngstown State
|Albuquerque, NM
|1978
|Eastern Illinois
|Darrel Mudra
|10-9
|Delaware
|Longview, Texas
|1977
|Lehigh
|Johannes Witkop
|33-0
|The State of Jacksonville
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1976
|State of Montana
|Sonja Holland
|24-13
|Akron
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1975
|Northern Michigan
|Gil Krueger
|16-14
|Western Kentucky
|Sacramento, California.
|1974
|Central Michigan
|Roy Kramer
|54-14
|Delaware
|Sacramento, California.
|1973
|Louisiana Technology
|Maxie Lambright
|34-0
|Western Kentucky
|Sacramento, California.
*Mississippi College's participation in the 1989 Division II Championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions
|
