How to watch the Washington Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club game with and without cable





The Washington Capitals will conclude their three-game road trip against the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center for the first time ever. According to the game notesUtah will be the 24th different state in the US where the Caps have played a regular season game. They meet again in DC on February 9. The Caps look to complete their three-game road trip series and are 5-2-0 on the road this season. The Caesars betting has the Capitals as 1.5 goal underdogs on the road, BUT at the time of writing the moneyline is even Steven at -110. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals. There will be no morning skate, but Spencer Carbery will talk to reporters at 5:45 PM mountain time. The puck itself will drop on the East Coast at 9 p.m. on Monumental Sports Network 2. You can also watch the game 24/7 on the radio on 106.7 The Fan of Caps Radio. fuboTV has live NHL games on ESPN that you can stream from your phone, television and all your favorite devices. This is a service that broadcasts live TV over the internet, no cable is required. Watch your favorite teams, network shows, news and movies on over 100 channels. Plus on-demand entertainment, including full TV series. fuboTV is currently available in the United States, Canada and Spain. Reddit can sometimes stream live NHL games, but make sure they are legal. The official NHL subreddit is located athttps://www.reddit.com/r/nhl/. The Caps have outscored their opponents 10-4 through the first two games of their three-game road trip, which ends tonight. The Caps rank first in the NHL in goals against per game at 4.24 and 10th in goals against per game at 2.82. 54 of Washington's 72 goals this season have been five-on-five, the most five-on-five in the NHL. Their plus-21 goal differential from five-on-five is the highest in the League, with the Carolina Hurricanes (+15) coming closest. The +24 is the third highest in the NHL in all situations. Last night Alex Ovechkin thanks to that hat-trick, he reclaimed the throne of being the Caps' top scorer to date. It increased its goal total this season to 13, which is tied for first in the NHL. Connor McMichael is right behind him with 12. With goalkeeper Logan Thompson getting the hard-earned title last night, I imagine Charlie Lindgren will get the honors in the net tonight. feed

