Sports
NFL can't adapt Bengals-Cowboys 'Monday Night Football' for hilarious reasons
The 9th of December Monday night football The game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys looked very attractive when the schedule was released months before the season started. A late-season prime time matchup between two productive quarterbacks from teams expected to compete for the playoffs is a recipe that the NFL rarely lets down.
Of course, once the games started, it quickly became clear that December 9 would not provide a prestige game. The Cowboys and Bengals proved to be flawed and disappointing teams from the start of the season. Now, three weeks before the game, Dallas is missing Dak Prescott and Cincinnati is all but out of the playoffs.
The NFL has a mechanism for when prime time games aren't as important as they are late in the year. Networks such as ESPN can work with the league to “flex” the game out of its time slot and replace it with a more enticing contest. So after the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night to fall to 4-7, many expected the Bengals-Cowboys to be stretched and replaced with a more competitive matchup.
And normally it would be! But on Monday it was revealed that the game can't be stretched for a truly hilarious and unexpected reason: The Simpsons.
ESPN and Disney have scheduled an alternate cast for Simpsons for December 9 Monday night football game and apparently it prevents a replacement of the game.
“For those asking, the Bengals-Cowboys MNF game is not eligible for expansion due to all the art, voiceovers and other work done for the alt-cast of The Simpsons airing that night,” reports Bengals beat writer jay morrison of BengalsTalk.com.
Who would have guessed that Homer Simpson would be the reason millions of people would be subjected to a sub-par football game instead of a high-stakes, quality game?
What a world.
