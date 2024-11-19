Live updates: Washington Capitals vs Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center

After an emphatic and captivating 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Washington Capitals are in Salt Lake City for their first ever game at Delta Center against the Utah Hockey Club.

The Capitals-Golden Knights game is on Monumental Sports Network 2. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin are called. Puck drop is shortly after 9 p.m.

Lines

Washington Capitals

Utah Hockey Club

1st Period

Puck falls.

1-0 Utah Hockey Club. UTA goal: Jack McBain (5). Assists: K. Stenlund (2), I. Cole (6). Time: 03:05.

McBain with multiple hacks just outside the crease, one finally squeaks out from Charlie Lindgren.

Lindgren gets several risky chances. His catching glove fell off in one fell swoop, forcing the referee to call the play dead.

Huge hit from Ovi on Maveric Lamoureux along the end boards, although it was close to a board.

Ovechkin whistled at the box because he had hooked himself on the other side of the ice.

Utah has 6 of its first 7 shots on net through the first 6:23 of the game. Caps look tired early.

1-1 draw. WSH goal: Dylan Strome (5). Without help. Time: 07:46.

Dylan Strome picks off a pass, leads himself into nowhere, but then manages to score from behind the net, ripping off Connor Ingram's left skate.

2-1 Washington Capitals. WSH goal: Nic Dowd (5). Assists: B. Duhaime (3), T. Raddysh (5). Time: 07:46.

Duhaime switches off the left wing and finds Dowd at the far post with a sensational pass. That's two goals in 10 seconds from the Caps. They are awake now.

Caps for their first power play of the match after Juuso Valimaki takes a two-minute interference call against Jakub Vrana.

3-1 Washington Capitals. WSH goal: Alex Ovechkin (14). Assists: A. Mangiapane (4). Time: 11:05.

Ovechkin from the top of the circles fires a wrist shot that no goalkeeper can stop. That's career goal number 867. Ovi is now 27 away from Wayne Gretzky.

Caps are getting too many men on the ice penalties in succession.

Alex Ovechkin leaves the penalty area and joins the PK. And he just blocked a shot from the point. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 19, 2024

John Carlson scored with 27.5 seconds left in the period, but the goal was immediately disallowed due to goaltender interference by Connor McMichael. Repeatedly it looks legal. Just a great screen.

The Capitals call timeout to analyze the replays and possibly challenge the call.

The Caps dispute the ruling on the ice. The call is not destroyed. The Capitals are whistled for a minor. Ovechkin is in the box for the third time this period.

During the break: Utah defeated the Capitals 11 to 8 and outshot the Caps 13 to 9 at five-to-five.

2nd Period

Puck falls.

Utah shoots loudly at the post.

Capitals back to the power play after Maveric Lamoureux pins Tom Wilson.

4-1 Washington Capitals. WSH PPG: Alex Ovechkin (15). Assists: J. Carlson (12), D. Strome (22). Time: 05:38.

Ovi scores from the top of the left circle after a faceoff win. That's Alex Ovechkin's career goal No. 868. He's 26 away from Wayne Gretzky. He now leads the league with two goals.

Ingram is drawn in favor of Karel Vejmelka.

4-2 Washington Capitals. UTA goal: Nick Bjugstad (3). Assists: K. Stenlund (2), I. Cole (6). Time: 11:44.

Lindgren made the first save, but the rebound bounced over him. From there, Bjugstad fishes in the puck.

Vejmelka comes out of his cage to the blue line and fires a puck into the Capitals bench to negate a Connor McMichael breakaway. Lawson Crouse and Tom Wilson start pushing each other and a huge struggle breaks out.

In the penalty area, Tom Wilson stands up and yells at Crouse. Wilson got the extra prepared minor, so Utah goes to the box.

