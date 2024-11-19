College football playoff predictions: Colorado, Georgia in; Tennessee, BYU away

RJ Young FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

In three weeks, Colorado could be playing for not only the Big 12 title, but the privilege of being one of the highest-ranked conference champions in the sport.

The Buffaloes play in one of the four most competitive leagues in the sport and boast three of the sport's superstars, although one of them is head coach at Deion Sanders. Travis Hunter And Shedeur Sanders. While Coach Prime is one of the best marketers in the world alongside Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds, Hunter is one of the wonders of the sport.

And it's Hunter who sets Colorado apart on the field.

Hunter ranks sixth in the nation in receptions with 74, tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns with nine and 14th in receiving yards with 911. For perspective, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith has 49 catches for 865 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Hunter is tied for third in the Big 12 with three interceptions, behind Kansas corners Cobee Bryant (5) and Mello Dotson (4). And against Utah, he became the first player in 25 years in college football and the NFL to record a rushing TD, 50 yards receiving and an interception in the same game.

Show me as many highlights of Hunter as possible, because his college playing days are coming to an end very, very quickly.

Will we get a chance to see Hunter and the Buffaloes in this year's College Football Playoff? Let's find out!

Here are my updated CFP projections:

1. Oregon

Conference: Big Ten

File: 11-0

2. Texas

Conference: SEC

File: 9-1

3. SMU

Conference: ACC

File: 9-1

4. Colorado

Conference: Big 12

File: 8-2

5. State of Ohio

Conference: Big Ten

File: 9-1

6. Indiana

Conference: Big Ten

File: 10-0

7. Penn State

Conference: Big Ten

File: 9-1

8. Our Lady

Conference:Independent

File: 9-1

9. Alabama

Conference:SEC

File: 8-2

10. Georgia

Conference:SEC

File: 8-2

11. Ole ma'am

Conference:SEC

File: 8-2

12. Boise State

Conference: Mountain West

File: 9-1

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Notre Dame vs. 9. Alabama)

2.Texas: Bye (then plays against the winner of 7. Penn State vs. 10. Georgia)

3. SME: Bye (then plays the winner of 6. Indiana vs. 11. Ole Miss)

4. Colorado: Bye (then plays the winner of 5. Ohio State vs. 12. Boise State)

FIRST ROUND MATCHES

5. Ohio State (second place in the Big Ten Championship) vs 12. Boise State (highest ranked Group of 5 champion)

The Buckeyes boast the nation's No. 1 scoring defense (10.3 points per game), while Boise State has the No. 4 scoring offense and the nation's best tailback in Ashton Jeanty. He has rushed for 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns this season and needs 736 yards to break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record.

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns this year. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

6.Indiana (one of the top 12 teams) vs 11. Ole ma'am (one of the top 12 teams)

This game features two of the most complete teams in sports. The Hoosiers have beaten every team they've played outside of Michigan this season by 14 points or more. Meanwhile, the rebels have won a landmark victory over Georgia.

Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke has helped lead the Hoosiers to a perfect 10-0 record this season. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

7. Penn State (one of the top 12 teams) vs. 10. Georgia (one of the top 12 teams)

Georgia has proven to play its best football against programs ranked in the top 10, even in losing efforts. The Bulldogs came back from a 28-0 deficit and took the lead against Alabama before succumbing. Their best defensive game was against presumptive SEC champion Texas, and their best offensive game was against No. 7 Tennessee last Saturday.

If Georgia can get the kind of defensive showing it had against Texas and the offensive showing it had against Tennessee, James Franklin's Penn State team may not have the firepower to keep pace with Kirby Smart's team. Penn State was held without a touchdown in its only top-10 game this year.

Penn State QB Drew Allar is completing 71.9% of his passes for 2,253 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games this season. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

8. Notre Dame (one of the top 12 teams) vs. 9. Alabama (second place in the SEC Championship)

This rematch of the 2020 Rose Bowl, played at Notre Dame Stadium, could be one of the best games the new 12-team playoffs have to offer.

Notre Dame has held its last five opponents to 14 points or less and has not given up more than 24 points in a game this season, while Alabama has scored 27 or more in nine of 10 games and is averaging 39.5 points per game this season won the competition. . Each program has a running back room that can put up 200 yards and quarterbacks who do their best work away from their pockets.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has thrown for 2,232 yards and rushed for 608 yards in 10 games this year. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of “The Number One College Football Show” podcast. Follow him up @RJ_Young .

