Tour Wrap – 2nd XI Women in Adelaide





The Tasmanian Womens Second XI returned from Adelaide this weekend after taking on South Australia and Western Australia in a series of matches last week. Playing four matches, two against each state, provided more playing opportunities for cricketers within Cricket Tasmania's pathways and the Premier League competition. Led by Tasmanian contracted athlete Julia Cavanough, Tasmania had several Tigers players in their line-up who all performed well throughout the four matches. Second XI head coach and head of Female Pathways at Cricket Tasmania, Nat Schliov, was impressed with how the tour went and saw a glimpse into the future of Tasmanian women's cricket. We're pretty happy with the week away, it's always great to get away and play four full cricket matches. Emma Manix-Geeves was certainly the pick of our hitters without making a big score, Beth Lane continued to show her development with her leg spin and Julia Cavanough's leadership was excellent which was very pleasing. The other highlight for us was the opportunity for our Pathway talent to test themselves against quality opposition, with both SA and WA having a nice mix of domestic listed players and their own Pathway talent. Hopefully the track girls learned some good lessons that they can now apply for the rest of the season, Schilov said. In their first match, Tasmania restricted Western Australia to 112 in a T20 match on Monday after their 20 overs. Former Tigers player Clare Scott was the bowlers' favorite with 4-20 from her four overs and was well supported by Scotland international Chloe Abel who took 2-14, along with Beth Lane and Ella Marsh who took one each. In reply, Tasmania chased down the total with two balls to spare, with Alisa Lister and Emma Manix-Geeves getting them off to a great start with 31 runs each, before Beth Lane and Meg Radford ensured the Tassie side got home safely. Game Two against Western Australia was a 50-over match, and again it was Clare Scott who took three wickets, but this time he was supported by 14-year-old Mia Barwick, who took three wickets herself, as WA scored 266. all out. Unfortunately, Tasmania did not score enough points to chase the target, but seven of the Tasmanian XI scored more than fifteen points and fell 35 points short. In a tough third match against the home team South Australians, Tasmania bowled out SA for 281, with Lane and Marsh taking two wickets each, and Scott, Barwick and Sophia Di Venuto taking one. Manix-Geeves top-scored for Tasmania with 30, but four quick wickets in the middle overs of the match made it a difficult chase as they were bowled out for 128 after 26.2 overs. The fourth and final match of the tour was another T20 match, with Tasmania scoring 7/128 while Manix-Geeves again top scored, with 37 runs and Clarence batsman Kate Sheriff scored 32* not out, as she played a very defendable score scored. A foursome from Tasmania's captain, Julia Cavanough (4-28), and some wickets from Lane, Barwick and Ruth Johnston saw South Australia chasing the target with one over. More Women's Second

