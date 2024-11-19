Army football honoring 101st Airborne for 2024 Navy game with jersey





The tradition of honoring service members continues for Army football, with the 101st Airborne Division Soldiers being recognized with their specially designed uniforms for the Dec. 14 Army-Navy Game. The 101st Airborne Division, known as the Screaming Eagles, rushed into the Belgian city of Bastogne in response to a Nazi winter offensive that would become known as the Battle of the Bulge. There was close fighting in freezing weather for three weeks until the siege ended. This is the ninth time uniform manufacturer NIKE has teamed up with the U.S. Military Academy's history department to design the outfit. More:The legendary football rivalry between Army and Notre Dame adds a new chapter this week at Yankee Stadium More:Army Football drops two spots in the AP Poll with a bye week and retains its spot in the coaches rankings When, where is Army-Navy Game? The Army-Navy game will be played on Saturday, December 14 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports (WCBS-2 in New York) at 3:00 PM ET. More:College football TV, radio, web schedules for 2024 The winner of this year's Army-Navy Game will take home the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, part of the rivalry between the service academies, which includes the Air Force. The Army is the defending champion. [email protected] X / Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR More details as they become available on RecordOnline.com Previous army uniform themes 2016 – 82nd Airborne Division 2017 – 10th Mountain Division 2018 – 1st Infantry Division 2019 – 1st Cavalry Division 2020 – 25th Infantry Division 2021 – Special Forces Command 2022 – 1st Armored Division 2023 – 3rd Infantry Division 2024 – 101st Airborne Division

