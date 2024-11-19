PWHL to 'take over' Ball Arena in Denver





As part of the PWHL's Takeover Tour, the Minnesota Frost will face the Montreal Victoire in Denver.

DENVER Denver will host a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) game as part of the league's 2025 “Takeover Tour.” The Minnesota Frost will take on the Montreal Victoire at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, January 12. Presale tickets are available on Thursday, November 21 at 2:00 PM, with general ticket sales beginning on Friday, November 22 at 10:00 AM at Ticketmaster.com. The PWHL will play nine neutral-site games during the regular season on the “Takeover Tour.” The matches will take place at various locations in the United States and Canada, according to the league. The PWHL launched on January 1, 2024 and consists of six teams located in Boston, New York, Minnesota, Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa. The league has broken attendance records and holds the all-time global record for a women's hockey match, according to the league. Bringing PWHL games to fans in both countries is a natural next step as we continue to build our audience, said PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations Amy Scheer. When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to participate in our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour allows us to showcase our game and our exceptional athletes to a broader North American region. An exciting moment for our players and an important step for our company as we consider expansion. PWHL Takeover Tour Schedule January 5 – Montreal at Boston – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Jan. 8 – Montreal at Toronto – Rogers Arena, Vancouver

January 12 – Montreal at Minnesota – Ball Arena, Denver

January 19 – Ottawa at Montreal – Videotron Centre, Quebec City

February 16 – Toronto and Ottawa – TBD

February 23 – Boston at New York – KeyBank Center, Buffalo

March 7 – Ottawa, Minnesota – Lenovo Center, Raleigh

March 16 – Minnesota at New York – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

March 29 – Ottawa at Boston – Enterprise Center, St. Louis We are thrilled to welcome PWHL Champion Minnesota Frost and Montral Victoire to one of the world's great hockey cities,” said Kevin Demoff, President of Team and Media Operations at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “Ball Arena is home to a recent Stanley Cup winner in the Colorado Avalanche and our city is also home to the defending NCAA Men's Division I Ice Hockey National Champion University of Denver and the defending USA Hockey High School Division 1 National Champion Valor Christian. The PWHL's growth has been amazing to watch and we are excited to host our first PWHL game at Ball Arena.



