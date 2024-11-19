Seven Jackson State football players suspended after fight in Alabama





The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Monday the suspension of seven Jackson State football players for the upcoming game against Alcorn State. The suspensions stemmed from a fight after JSU's 16-10 win over Alabama State on Nov. 16 in which JSU claimed the SWAC East title. Multiple JSU and Alabama State players were involved in a fight during the post-game handshakes, with players from both sides starting to get in each other's faces and push them. That led to helmets being removed and punches being thrown. We will continue to work with our members to implement the necessary policies and procedures to deter this type of behavior,” McClelland said. We will also continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for any actions deemed unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standards. of good sportsmanship that we expect from all individuals involved in the athletic programs within our league. Unsportsmanlike conduct actions have no place in intercollegiate athletic sports and within the Southwestern Athletic Conference. We are extremely disappointed that consecutive weeks of football competition have been negatively impacted by these unfortunate events, SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland said in a news release. The SWAC said that after conducting an extensive investigation, it was determined that both schools had violated the league's code of ethics and conduct by committing unsportsmanlike conduct, resulting in a one-match suspension. The seven JSU players have not been identified by the SWAC or the team. JSU was also fined $25,000. Alabama State (5-5, 4-3) was also fined $25,000. A total of 16 players were suspended for their upcoming games, including seven from Jackson State and nine from Alabama State. Alabama State's next game is against Prairie View A&M. The No. 17 Tigers (9-2, SWAC 7-0) will face Alcorn State (6-5, 5-2) on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+) in Lorman to close the regular season. JSU will host the SWAC Championship game against Southern (7-4, 6-1) on Dec. 7 (1 p.m., ESPN2) at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Sportsmanship is a core value of Jackson State University and defines the spirit of our athletics programs,” said JSU President Marcus L. Thompson. “We acknowledge and accept the decision of the Southwestern Athletic Conferences in response to the event following Saturday's victory. Our athletic director and head football coach work closely with our team to ensure that the level of sportsmanship, discipline and excellence continues to be a guiding force for the growth and success of our student-athletes.” JSU coach TC Taylor did not comment on the fight after the game, stating that they would let the SWAC handle the altercation. “Those types of games, like I said, championship games, they turn into one of the biggest rivalries in the conference, you know,” Taylor said Monday. “So I'll leave that up to the SWAC, and we'll go from there.” MORE:Watch Jackson State and Alabama State players battle after Tigers capture SWAC East football title MORE:Jackson State football claims SWAC East title with win over Alabama State and faces Southern in title game Michael Chavez covers high school sports for the Clarion Ledger, among other things. Email him at [email protected] or contact him at X, formerly Twitter@MikeSChavez.

