Monsters defenseman Denton Mateychuk was named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week





The Cleveland Monsters announced this on Monday Denton Mateychuk was mentioned Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 17, 2024. In four games for Cleveland last week, all Monsters wins, Mateychuk recorded 4-3-7 with a pair of game-winning goals in overtime in matching 4-3 extra-time wins over the Providence Bruins on Friday evening and Sunday afternoon . In 15 games for the Monsters this season, Mateychuk delivered 6-10-16 with eight penalty minutes and a +2 rating. Cleveland's team leader in power-play points (8), power-play assists (5, T1st), game-winning goals (2, T1st) and overtime goals (2), Mateychuk is tied for seventh in the league in scoring this season. A 5'11”, 185 lb. Left-shooting native of Winnipeg, MB, Mateychuk, 20, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (12th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and currently ranks among the AHL's rookie leaders in points (2nd), goals ( T3rd), assists (T2nd), power play points (T3e), power play goals (3, T2nd), power play assists (T2nd), game-winning goals (T1st), and goals for overtime (1st) this season. Mateychuk also ranks among the 2024-2025 league's defensive leaders in points (1st), goals (T1st), assists (T1st), power play points (2nd), power play goals (T2nd), power play assists ( T3rd), match-winning goals (T1st) and extra-time goals (1st). In 52 games for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors last season, Mateychuk posted 17-58-75 with 31 penalty minutes and a +35 rating and added 11-19-30 with two penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 20 appearances in the WHL Play -offs. Mateychuk served as Moose Jaw's captain for the second year in a row and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team, helped claim a WHL championship, was named WHL's Playoff MVP and Defenseman of the Year, and was named to the CHL's First All-Star Team. In four Memorial Cup appearances for the Warriors, Mateychuk went 3-4-7 with a +4 rating in four games. In 203 career appearances for Moose Jaw, spanning parts of five WHL seasons from 2019-2024, Mateychuk recorded 41-174-215 with 82 penalty minutes and a +58 rating. In 40 career WHL playoff games, Mateychuk contributed 15-33-48 with four penalty minutes and a +19 rating in addition to being named to the 2021-22 WHL (East) First All-Star Team. Internationally, Mateychuk represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and helped Canada claim the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship. Stay up to date with all the Monsters news with the Monsters mobile app presented by University Hospitals, available for download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Make sure you follow the Monsters X, Facebook, Instagram And TikTok.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/news/detail/monsters-defenseman-denton-mateychuk-named-howies-hockey-tapeahl-player-of-the-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos