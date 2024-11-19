University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics

. Ole Miss women's tennis is sending a trio of Rebels to compete in the NCAA Individual Championship in Waco, Texas, Nov. 18-23.

The first round of singles, hosted at the Hurd, starts on Tuesday morning, while the doubles starts on Wednesday morning. Each draw advances one round per day and all matches are streamed on ESPN+. The champions will be crowned on November 24.

This marks the third of the past four years that Ole Miss has been represented in the individual tournament, and the school's 31st appearance overall.

Two Rebels make their NCAA Tournament debuts, Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher in singles and doubles, while Lucie Petruzelova qualified for singles. Ludmila Kareisová returns to the tournament as this will be her second time in the singles draw, and first time in doubles.

In singles, Petruzelova is one win away from reaching 75 career victories. She will face Southern California's Grace Piper in the round of 64 on Tuesday. Kareisová will compete against Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer of UCLA, while Leclercq-Ficher will face Elise Wagle of UCLA.

The first round of doubles starts in the round of 32, where the rebel duo of Kareisová and Leclercq-Ficher will face Alina Mukhortova and Maria Sholokhova of Wisconsin. The pair will appear in the quarterfinals of the ITA Sectionals. Their performance in that tournament was their ticket to Waco.

THE REBELS

Ludmila Kareisová (Sr.) Liberec, Czech Republic

– Entered the year ranked 84th in doubles with Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher

-Sealed 40th singles victory in the ITA Regionals

-Received 50th career doubles win at ITA Sectionals

– 2023 and 2025 NCAA Championships Qualifiers in Singles and 2025 Doubles

Emma Necklace (Jr.) Rammelsbach, Germany

– Advance to semifinals at ITA Sectionals

-Received 30th singles victory in the Milwaukee Tennis Classic

– Win in 20th career doubles match at the ITA Regionals

Rachel Krzyzak (Sr.) Milton, Ontario, Canada

– Led the team in singles wins with an overall record of 18-9 in 2023-2024

– Has a career singles record of 45-34

Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher (Sr.) –La Perche, France

– Enters the year ranked 84th in doubles with Ludmila Kareisová

– Was part of the last four doubles matches with Kareisová at the 2024 ITA Sectionals

– Hastalllied double-digit wins in doubles all three years of her career

– 2025 NCAA Championships Qualifier in Singles and Doubles

Andrea Nova (So.) Prague, Czech Republic

– Recorded first singles win of the year at the Stewart Invitational in June

– Came to Ole Miss was ranked No. 298 in the ITF Junior Rankings

– Achieved 13 wins in the 2023-2024 season

Brooklyn Olson (Fr.) Kansas City, Kansas

– Earned first singles victory at June's Stewart Invitational

– Blue Chip five-star recruit

– Ranked 704 in the ITF singles rankings

– Reached the Sweet 16 of the Les Petits As Junior Tournament in 2020

Lucie Petruzelova (Sr.) Zasova, Czech Republic

– Joins Ole Miss after three seasons at Charlotte

-Received first victory as a Rebel at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic

– Achieved 70 overall wins in singles at ITA Regionals

– Two-time All-Conference USA honoree

– 2025 NCAA Championships Singles Qualifier

FAMILIAR FACES

Ole Miss has five returning players from last year's team. Kette appears to be wrapping up her second year in her second fall as a rebel. The three-headed monster of seniors Kareisová, Krzyzak and Leclercq-Ficher will have a big impact this season. In 2024, Kyzyzak led the team in singles wins (18).

TRANSFER TO THE SIP

The Rebels added Petruzelova from Charlotte through the transfer portal. Petruzelova spent three seasons at Charlotte, compiling a combined record of 66-25 in singles and a record of 58-42 in doubles. The senior is five wins shy of a career record of 75 singles victories after an excellent run at the ITA Regionals. Petruzelova advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating three opponents in straight sets, including Alice Battesi of Auburn 6-4, 6-1.

FIRST year PHENOM

Olson, a Blue Chip five-star recruit from Kansas City, Kansas, began her collegiate career as a Rebel this season. She was ranked No. 704 in the ITF singles rankings and was the No. 26 recruit in the country. She made her doubles debut at the ITA Southern Regionals with Petruzelova and advanced to the top 16.

