Now that confidence has been regained, Emma Raducanu looks ahead to a promising 2025

As she approaches the end of her 2024 campaign, Emma Raducanu is keen to build on the momentum she picked up with Team GB at the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga this week.

The 2021 US Open champion was sidelined for two months with a foot injury before joining her British teammates in southern Spain, where they will play Slovakia in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Raducanu, who has gone 2-0 in singles in Malaga so far, is feeling fresh and will be looking to kick-start her pre-season preparation once she finishes the Billie Jean King Cup.

“I think traditionally you would probably take a break and go on vacation or something,” Raducanu said. But I feel like I've had four or five weeks off from tennis, and I don't really need any more time off.

I'm definitely excited and itching to get on the practice field, and seeing some of my performances this week only pushes me to do more work.

After being out of action for eight months last year while recovering from multiple surgeries, Raducanu, now 22, had a relatively light schedule this past season. Still, she won 20 of her 33 matches on tour and ends her season ranked 58th in the world.

She feels good about her first half of the year – highlighted by reaching the fourth round at her home Grand Slam of Wimbledon – but feels her body has let her down in the latter stages of 2024.

My assessment is: I think I need to be reminded of it sometimes, she said. I'm in the top 60 in the world and have played less than fifteen events, which is quite unheard of in a way.

I have to pat myself on the back for that. I know I'm a dangerous player. I know no one wants to put my name in the draw. I'm proud of that and I'm looking forward to hopefully staying on the track longer next year.

Raducanu grew up playing tennis in England and is used to playing indoors, which explains how comfortable she felt at the Martin Carpena Arena this week.

Raducanu is keen to match that comfort level when playing outdoors and says she may head to Australia a little earlier to adapt to the outdoor conditions and be well prepared for 2025.

Trying to play a full schedule is a top priority for Raducanu, but she's also experienced enough injury and heartbreak to understand that she has to deal with such blows with a healthy perspective.

When she injured her foot in Seoul in September and had to retire during her quarter-final against Daria Kasatkina, Raducanu was admittedly disappointed.

There were so many tournaments, Raducanu said. At the end of the year I wasn't defending any points, so of course I wanted to play. I think I just took my time and used it in a very proactive and productive way.

For example, two days ago I served 10 aces, which I did in my last match in Seoul, but that's a work in progress. It doesn't just happen overnight. Even though I was a bit disappointed at the time, now I feel pretty good and I don't look back on it with any regrets.

Raducanu plans to start her 2025 season at the ASB Classic, which kicks off on December 30 in Auckland, New Zealand.

She sees her time on the court this week in Malaga as a very good introduction to match play after recovering from injury and takes confidence from her singles victories over Germany's Jule Niemeier and Canada's Rebecca Marino.

I am playing against some very tough opponents and I cannot be underestimated by their ranking on these surfaces because both are very dangerous, Raducanu said. I'm very happy with how I fought and how I'm doing against these top girls.

I feel like I'm in a pretty good place with my tennis right now.