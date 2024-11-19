Logan Cooley of the Utah Hockey Club is from Pittsburgh; he was still cheering for Alex Ovechkin

SALT LAKE CITY Logan Cooley couldn't help noticing the jerseys in the crowd.

As the Utah Hockey Club forward warmed up on the Prudential Center ice for his first NHL game last season, something stood out in the sea of ​​New Jersey Devils red jerseys. Some fans bore his name and number.

That was surreal.

He had seen his jersey in the stands before some University of Minnesota fans customized some Golden Gopher jerseys during his only collegiate season, but this was different. Heck, it was just a few years earlier that he was attending games as a fan, proudly wearing a Washington Capitals jersey with the name “Ovechkin” on the back. Suddenly people were doing the same thing with one that said “Cooley.”

“I remember being a little kid and just wearing an Ovechkin jersey, and you don't really think about it much,” Cooley said. “You appreciate it a little bit more, like now, people wanting your jersey, and that means a lot to you. They're not that cheap either. So it's kind of cool to have people want to wear that.”

There might even be more Cooley jerseys than Ovechkin's. Monday night at the Delta Center, when the Russian legend makes his first appearance in Utah, an idea Cooley will still have trouble wrapping his mind around.

Yes, he has played against the Capitals before and even scored against his favorite childhood team. He's shared the ice with Ovechkin several times now, but there's still something about seeing one of his favorite players on the other side.

“You're pretty impressed,” he said, recalling last season's games. “But it's cool. You see him on TV all the time. You support him, then you play against him, you fight against him. And it's always fun to play against the best guys you've ever played against.”

Oddly enough, Cooley's hockey journey began with another of the all-time greats and Ovechkin's longtime rival.

Cooley is from West Mifflin in the Pittsburgh area. He grew up watching Penguins games and took up hockey thanks to Sidney Crosby's efforts to grow the game in the city.

In 2008, Crosby started the Little Penguins Learn to Play program, which provided young children with free hockey equipment and made it easier for them to take up the sport.

The program provided children between the ages of five and nine with full equipment and ten on-ice sessions, including some with Crosby himself. Hundreds of children signed up and even more wanted to participate, prompting the Penguins to continue increasing the numbers each season.

One of the kids during that first season was a young Logan Cooley.

“Pittsburgh is the reason I got into hockey,” said Cooley, who will play his second home game Saturday when Utah plays the Penguins. “It's a big sports city and they are very proud of their sport there.”

His family also played a key role in him taking the ice.

He had two uncles, Tom and John Mooney, who played college hockey. His older brothers Eric and Riley also played. His younger cousin LJ Mooney, who Cooley believes might be the best of the bunch, is a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. The 17-year-old forward will follow Cooley's footsteps in Minnesota after the draft .

“When my brothers played, we always trained together,” Cooley said. “This past summer I trained with my little nephew. He's getting ready for his draft year, so it's been fun working with him and training with him. It's fun that we push each other a little bit and try to do every other better.”

Suffice it to say, hockey would have found Cooley with or without a youth hockey program.

“My whole family was really just into hockey, so I didn't really have a choice, but I'm glad I played because here we are,” he said with a smile.

However, he did have a choice when it came to his favorite team.

Sure, Cooley dutifully watched the hometown Penguins as a youngster, but once his knowledge of the game expanded, his eyes became increasingly fixated on Crosby's rival in the nation's capital.

“I started getting a little older and started loving the Capitals,” he said.

He liked the way they played and how skilled they were as a group. It didn't hurt that they also had an all-time player in Ovechkin. The Washington legend is now chasing Wayne Gretzky's goalscoring record and is just 28 goals away after notching a hat-trick on Sunday.

Just a few years ago, Cooley would have outwardly advocated any cause. Now he's trying to stop them at least for one night.

“I'll watch it during warm-ups, and it'll be pretty cool,” Cooley said. “But when the game starts you want to limit his chances and not see him score now. As you keep playing in this league, you start to get used to things a little more. But last year was definitely cool. Ovi, (Patrick) Kane and Crosby for the first time was pretty special.”

But his coach is okay with him remaining a little starstruck.

“I'm 50 years old and I'm still a fan,” said Andr Tourigny. “I still look forward to playing against those guys. That's the great thing about hockey.”