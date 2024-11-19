Sherrone Moore changes message for Michigan football vs Northwestern

Those within Michigan Football went out of their way to make the most recent bye week a “buy-in” week.

Head coach Sherrone Moore said this Monday afternoon at his weekly press conference with the Glutton (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) will regroup ahead of their final two games of the 2024 regular season, beginning Saturday against Northwestern (3:30 p.m., FS1).

“Yes, it was buy-in week,” Moore began in Schembechler Hall. “It's really been on us to make sure that in the next two games we're really bought into doing everything we can to get better; really working on the basics, the little things and making sure we're all in it. Every piece, no stone unturned. Every 'T' crossed, every 'I' dotted.

“I had some of our toughest practices. I came back, gave them a few days off and they came back yesterday with fire and energy. So it was really good to see the kids with a positive attitude.”

Simply put, UM has been a huge disappointment this season. Tight end Colston Loveland said last Tuesday “it feels like a broken record at this point” to keep pointing it out, but that doesn't mean it's not accurate.

After a three-year stretch with a 40-3 record, three straight Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl victory and a national championship, Michigan is under .500 in the league and looking to bowl the week before Thanksgiving -suitability. It was a shocking development for those new to the program, like Northwestern transfer offensive lineman Josh Priebe.

“A lot of people asked me, 'Did you see this coming?' and it's like I obviously didn't see or expect things to go the way they are,” Priebe chuckled. “I'm just focusing on what I can do to help the team win the last two games.”

After opening the season 4-1, UM's record has flipped over the past five weeks: 1-4 since the calendar turned to October. Sure, UM can take some solace in the fact that three losses (Texas, Oregon and Indiana) are all teams ranked in the top five. But the road losses to mediocre teams like Illinois and Washington take that away.

Even the wins didn't feel great. Those five wins have come against teams with a combined record of 26-24: Fresno State (5-5), Arkansas State (6-4), USC (5-5), Minnesota (6-4) and Michigan State (4 – 6).

Recently, after a road loss to Indiana fell to .500, captain Max Bredeson said he had to think about the message he wanted to share with the team; otherwise the message won't get through if it sounds just like words. Sure enough, it was the former walk-on who brought up the idea about having this recent culture conversation with the coaching staff.

“Overall, it felt like at this time of year, especially when we're at record levels, that's what we wanted to have,” Moore said. “But it really wasn't my decision, the captains had that, so Max Bredeson actually came up with that, so credit to Max… it worked out really well.”

At first glance, the message seemed well timed ahead of a Northwestern game that could often be seen as a preview. Everyone knows UM plays Ohio State (which just played the Wildcats on Saturday in Columbus and won 31-7 at Wrigley Field in Chicago) on Nov. 30 in Columbus, and it might be human nature as favorites for two touchdowns this week, to start preparing to face the rivalry.

Instead, locker room leaders wanted to send the message that Michigan needs to get back to its own details.

“Buying ideas and things that we have in the program,” senior TJ Guy said during Monday's meeting. “All the things we do, the little things. If you're not on it, you're not on it. But everyone was able to buy in and get the ball rolling.

“We needed it. Maybe we were a little lost on the little things. But everyone paid more attention to it. Definitely needed it.”

It's not the only thing Michigan needs in the worst way. There were plenty of laughs in Ann Arbor over the past three years, with record-breaking days, championship-winning moments and lifelong memories. The first year under Moore, 2024, will not be remembered that way. At least not on the outside.

Still, Moore said he's most proud of this season because of “the way our players continue to fight every game. There are opportunities for them to lay down, but they never do.”

It inspired him to reach the finish line of a difficult season that no one at UM expected. The upcoming offseason is huge. Millions will be spent on NIL (both retention and acquisition), there will almost certainly be coaching changes and Moore's seat will get warmer.

But for now, Michigan just wants to get back to its roots. That starts with popping and laughing.

“I just want to see them have fun,” Moore said. “This game is about having fun. There are so many negative things that people try to bring you down in this world. At the end of the day, these are children and I love these children. Win, lose or draw, they are our children. They are my children , they're Michigan players, they're our team and I want to see them go out and have that competitive fire.

“Yes, I'm going to perform at a high level and I'm going to win, but I want to see them have fun this weekend.”

