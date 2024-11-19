Sherrone Moore changes message for Michigan football vs Northwestern

Connect with us

Those within Michigan Football went out of their way to make the most recent bye week a “buy-in” week.

Head coach Sherrone Moore said this Monday afternoon at his weekly press conference with the Glutton (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) will regroup ahead of their final two games of the 2024 regular season, beginning Saturday against Northwestern (3:30 p.m., FS1).

“Yes, it was buy-in week,” Moore began in Schembechler Hall. “It's really been on us to make sure that in the next two games we're really bought into doing everything we can to get better; really working on the basics, the little things and making sure we're all in it. Every piece, no stone unturned. Every 'T' crossed, every 'I' dotted.

“I had some of our toughest practices. I came back, gave them a few days off and they came back yesterday with fire and energy. So it was really good to see the kids with a positive attitude.”

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore challenges an incomplete pass intended for tight end Colston Loveland (not pictured) during the second half against Oregon at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Moore lost the challenge.

Simply put, UM has been a huge disappointment this season. Tight end Colston Loveland said last Tuesday “it feels like a broken record at this point” to keep pointing it out, but that doesn't mean it's not accurate.

After a three-year stretch with a 40-3 record, three straight Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl victory and a national championship, Michigan is under .500 in the league and looking to bowl the week before Thanksgiving -suitability. It was a shocking development for those new to the program, like Northwestern transfer offensive lineman Josh Priebe.

