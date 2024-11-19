Rafael Nadal: 'Film script finals are for American films' | ATP tour

Rafael Nadal

Nadal: 'Film script finals are for American films'

Business as usual for the Spaniard as he starts his final week on Tour

November 18, 2024

Matt McNulty/Getty Images Rafael Nadal addresses the media ahead of the 2024 Davis Cup Final 8.

By ATPtour.com/es-staff

Farewell usually goes hand in hand with feelings of sadness and nostalgia. However, in the case of Rafael Nadal in this week's Davis Cup final, he is trying to keep the emotions surrounding his final days as a professional tennis player at bay. As a result, despite being very much at peace with his situation, he is reluctant to discuss a dream scenario for his swan song.

“There is no ideal farewell,” Nadal was quick to point out during Team Spain's press conference in Malaga on Monday, ahead of the quarter-final against the Netherlands on Tuesday. “Movie script finales are for American films and I realized a long time ago that I wouldn't have one, so it's not something I'm worried about.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is keen to downplay the significance of his retirement and normalize the inevitable retirement process that every athlete must endure. “I am dealing with it as best I can, with the same normality with which I have tried to approach everything in good and bad times, without any form of excess.”

While the questions were almost all directed at the man of the moment, his teammates at the table, Carlos Alcaraz, David Ferrer, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez, occasionally spoke about their admiration for Nadal's career. They could have spoken for the entire sports world and every sports fan.

“Of course this is the end of a phase in my life. I have shared so many years with many of them [his teammates]not so much with others, but I feel the same when I see an athlete every week that I am used to seeing on TV. Ultimately they are part of your life,” Nadal explains.

“I understand that for many people who have seen me play all the time, this is the end of that period. They will never see me play professionally again,” the 92-time ATP Tour champion continued. “It's something that is part of life itself, that has happened to everyone and now it's my turn, which is normal.”

The former number 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings will at least be able to say goodbye in the way he wanted a year ago when he spoke to the press; in competition. “I don't deserve to end my career like this, at a press conference,” he said in May 2023 when he announced that this would be his last season as a professional.

“In the end, what I said happened; that this year would probably be my last, and that's how it is,” he said of his words delivered last year at the Rafa Nadal Academy. “But I wanted to give myself the chance, because I always want to be sure, I don't want to leave myself wondering: what if I hadn't done it? [this or that]…'”.







With only two tournaments played in 2023 (United Cup and the Australian Open), he decided to go under the knife so he could hang up his racket and do exactly what he has been doing as a professional for almost 25 seasons: play tennis.

“I know I've done everything I could, my time has come and [I have to] accept it as such, without any drama, so that I can leave with the personal satisfaction that I always made the effort that the situation required,” he added. “Just as I have done so many times before and it has worked well for me, a time has come where, due to my age and the accumulation of everything and the multi-factorial injury, I now have to say goodbye.”

But until that 'farewell' he still has at least one chapter to write, on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup Finals. “We are here to compete, we cannot let everything else distract us from what we are here to do, which is to do our very best to get the best possible result.”

Although Nadal does not want to discuss his ideal farewell, one thing is clear; Winning his sixth Davis Cup title with Spain on Sunday wouldn't be a bad path. “It would be fantastic if the whole team was competitive and tried to win another Davis Cup. Besides being a great farewell for me, it would also be a great joy for everyone.”

Editor's note: This story was translated from ATPtour.com/es