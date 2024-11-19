Why hasn't Oregon football reached a Big Ten championship game yet? Tiebreakers, scenarios explained

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are 11-0 after a 16-13 road win at Wisconsin. They sit atop the Big Ten standings at 8-0 in conference play and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Ohio State with one loss.

So why don't they pop champagne corks (for those on Oregon's roster old enough to drink, unlike Matayo Uiagalelei, a late-game hero from Wisconsin) to celebrate a trip to the Big Ten championship?

We at The Oregonian/OregonLive, like several others in the sports media, thought we had our math right and that a win in Wisconsin would seal the victory for the Ducks. We went through the various tiebreakers and came to what we thought was a reasonable conclusion. We, Ryan Clarke, the author of the piece, were wrong.

Now, during a bye week, Oregon will have to wait until next weekend to settle, and even then it might not happen. According to a Big Ten spokesperson: the Ducks need Ohio State to lose to Indiana AND Penn State to lose to Minnesota this weekend to punch their ticket to Indianapolis. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions would both suffer two conference losses, leaving Oregon vs. Indiana would be in the conference title game.

But why is it only that route for the time being?

Oregon has the head-to-head tiebreaker against Ohio State, yes. But the Big Ten confirmed that head-to-head matches will be thrown out in the event of a tie between three or four players. This only happens if not all tied teams are facing each other, which is a requirement to play a head-to-head match.

Oregon has not played Indiana or Penn State, while the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions have not met either. Ohio State is the only one of the four teams in this scenario that has played the other three. A two-way tie between Oregon and Ohio State for one spot in the championship is also no longer possible.

If the Buckeyes are eliminated with a loss to Indiana or Michigan, head-to-head play will not apply if the Ducks lose to Washington and end up tied with Indiana and/or Penn State. Depending on the situation, it would therefore be the second scenario: record against all regular conference opponents. Or the third scenario: record against regular conference opponents, in order of conference record. Or even the fourth scenario: cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents.

Okay, got it? Let's see how that would apply to any one-loss tiebreaker situation, assuming Oregon loses to Washington. Because if Oregon just finishes 12-0, none of this matters.

Oregon and Indiana: It is not possible to be tied for the last spot. Either Indiana and Oregon get together, or it's a three- or four-player tie.

Oregon and Penn State: If Indiana and Penn State were in the lead, Oregon would be tied for second in the championship with one loss and Penn State with one loss. They have seven common opponents. Oregon would be 6-1 against those opponents, as would Penn State.

That forces the tiebreaker to make a record against regular conference opponents, in order of conference record. Because Oregon beat Ohio State, and Penn State lost to Ohio State, the second conference title game spot would go to Oregon.

Three-way connection (ORE, IND, PSU): Let's say Indiana beats Ohio State, but somehow drops its final game against lowly Purdue (1-9, 0-7 Big Ten). And Penn State wins.

Oregon has five common opponents with both Indiana and Penn State. All three teams would be 4-1 against common opponents, each with a loss to a different school.

That forces the tiebreaker to make a record against regular conference opponents, in order of conference record. Indiana and Oregon would participate as they both defeated Ohio State.

However, if Indiana loses to Ohio State and beats Purdue (while Penn State still wins), Oregon would still take the top spotand the tiebreakers would be reset to Indiana vs. Penn State for second place. It's not yet possible to predict who would win that individual tiebreaker because it would come down to the conference opponent's winning percentage. But more about that later.

Three-way tie (ORE, IND, OSU): Ohio State wins, Indiana's only loss is to the Buckeyes, and Penn State makes a mistake.

Oregon only has three common opponents with both Indiana and Ohio State. All three schools would be 3-0 against those opponents.

That forces the tiebreaker to make a record against regular conference opponents, in order of conference record. Since they are all undefeated against common opponents, it's time for the fourth tiebreaker: the cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents.

This is not final yet, as every team in the Big Ten still has games to play. This is why just a loss at Penn State on Saturday won't be enough to get to Oregon.

Three-way connection (ORE, OSU, PSU): Ohio State and Penn State win, and Indiana rolls over the loss to the Buckeyes into a stunning loss to Purdue to finish 10-2.

Oregon has one common opponent with both Penn State and Ohio State. They blew all three of Purdue's doors down. Once again, forget the third tiebreaker. It would come down to the cumulative winning percentage of these teams' conference opponents. And again, we don't know this yet. That's why Oregon needs both teams to lose on Saturday to advance.

Four-way tie (ORE, IND, OSU, PSU): Ohio State beats Indiana and Michigan, Indiana beats Purdue and Penn State wins.

Same as the three-way tie above: everyone has played and beaten Purdue. Don't even try to calculate the potential conference winning percentages of each of these four teams' conference opponents. You're giving yourself a migraine.

In short: Since we don't yet know the cumulative winning percentage of each team's conference opponents, the lingering possibility of three or more teams finishing tied with one conference loss makes any projections moot.

Oregon cannot play in the Big Ten championship game this week unless both Ohio State AND Penn State lose on Saturday. If that doesn't happen, check back next week when the dust has settled a bit more on this four-way race to the finish.

