Maverick Men's Hockey Ranked #17 – Minnesota State University





MANKATO, Minn. Minnesota State men's hockey was ranked No. 17 in both USCHO.com and USA Hockey/The Rink Live NCAA Division I National Polls on Monday (Nov. 18). The Mavericks are down one position from last week in both polls. Fellow CCHA institution Michigan Tech also appeared in the USA Hockey/The Rink Live rankings at No. 20. Bemidji State and Augustana received votes. Denver (12-0-0) was the unanimous choice of USCHO.com voters as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, followed by Michigan State (9-1-0), Boston College (7-2-0), Minnesota (10-2-0) and Maine (7-2-2). The Mavericks hosted Northern Michigan this weekend, winning 3-0 on Friday night and tying the Wildcats 1-1 on Saturday. MSU is on the road this weekend at Michigan Tech (6-2-0, 4-0-0 CCHA) starting Friday at 6:07 PM CT. USCHO.com Division I Men's Survey – November 18, 2024 Rank/team (first place votes) File Ptn. Latest poll 1. Denver (50) 12-0-0 1000 1 2. Michigan State 9-1-0 914 4 3. Boston College 7-2-0 886 2 4. Minnesota 10-2-0 847 3 5.Michigan 7-2-1 776 5 5. Maine 7-2-2 776 5 7. Colorado College 8-1-1 615 8 8.Cornell 3-1-2 579 6 9. Western Michigan 6-1-1 569 13 10. Providence 7-2-2 512 10 11. St. Cloud State 8-3-0 494 12 12. North Dakota 5-6-0 413 9 13. Boston University 5-5-1 399 11 14. Ohio State 9-2-1 389 14 15. UMass Lowell 8-2-0 353 15 16. Dartmouth 5-0-1 320 17 17. State of Minnesota 8-4-2 194 16 18. Quinnipiac 5-5-0 117 19 19.Clarkson 8-3-1 77 NO 20. Massachusetts 5-5-2 72 NO Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 68, Harvard 35, Penn State 24, Union 16, New Hampshire 15, Notre Dame 13, Niagara 8, Bentley 5, Arizona State 4, Bemidji State 3, Connecticut 3, Augustana 2, Air Force 1 , Wisconsin1 TheUSCHO.comThe poll is made up of 50 voters, including 28 coaches from the Division I conferences and 22 beat writers and sports professionals from across the country. The poll, published weekly by the Associated Press, is a production ofUSCHO.comwhich provides in-depth coverage of college hockey. USA Hockey/The Rink Live Men's College Hockey Poll – November 18, 2024 Rank/team (first place votes) Last week File Weeks in the Top 20 1. Deventer (34) 1 12-0-0 8 2. Michigan State T-3 9-1-0 8 3. Boston College 2 7-2-0 8 4. Minnesota T-3 10-2-0 8 5.Michigan 6 7-2-1 8 6. Maine 7 7-2-2 8 7.Cornell 5 3-1-2 8 8. Colorado College 8 8-1-1 8 9. Western Michigan T-11 6-1-1 8 10. St. Cloud State T-11 8-3-0 8 11. Providence 9 7-2-2 8 12. Ohio State 14 9-2-1 5 13. Massachusetts-Lowell 15 8-2-0 4 14. North Dakota 10 5-6-0 8 15. Dartmouth 17 5-0-1 2 16. Boston University 13 5-5-1 8 17. State of Minnesota 16 8-4-2 6 18. Quinnipiac camper 5-5-0 7 19.Clarkson camper 8-3-1 1 20. Michigan Technology camper 6-2-0 1 Others who received votes: University of Massachusetts, 29; Penn State University, 24; Harvard University, 22; University of Connecticut, 10; Union College, 9; Augustana University, 7; Arizona State University, 4; University of Notre Dame, 4; Bemidji State University, 1; University of Wisconsin, 1. The USA Hockey/The Rink Live Men's College Hockey Poll is conducted each week in partnership with theAmerican Hockey Coaches Association. The poll includes input from coaches and journalists representing each of the six NCAA Division I hockey conferences, as well as composite votes from officials from the AHCA and USA Hockey.

