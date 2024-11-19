High school girls' hockey team criticized for having a male player





All fall, the city of Norwood has been talking about the high school hockey team. After this weekend's Division 2 state championship game, however, the conversation has turned to a different topic. The Norwood Mustang girls hockey team looked strong Saturday against Somerset Berkley Regional High School in the state championship game. However, the Somerset Berkley player looking strong who scored both goals to win the match is a lad, No. 24, Ryan Crook. Shea Larkee is a Norwood senior and team captain. Crook was assigned to defend her during Saturday's match. “I knew he was a very good player. He did well last year too,” Larkee said. “I remember he had a purpose.” Crook is considered a dominant player in local hockey. “He's a really good player, and so am I,” Larkee said. “I know how good I can be, and obviously they came away with the win.” According to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, the state allows boys to play on girls' teams if the school does not offer the same sport for boys. such is the case with Somerset Berkley. In a separate case last year, the Dighton Rehoboth field hockey team forfeited a game instead of playing a Swampscott team with a boy on it. NewsCenter 5 went to Crook's home to see if he or his mother, who happens to be Somerset Berkley's coach, wanted to talk about the championship season, but they politely declined the offer. Larkee, on the other hand, praised the Mustang opponent in the championship game and said she plans to play in college next year. at Cornell. “I'm just really proud of how far we've come as a team and I think me and my team have really put Norwood hockey on the map over the last few years.” In 2021, the MIAA voted to create a seven-on-seven boys-only hockey league, up from the girls' 11-on-11. However, to date, no teams have been formed.

