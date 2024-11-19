Sports
Notre Dame football star Will Black receives fifth star from Rivals
With college football's early signing period beginning in just over two weeks, Notre Dame added a five-star commitment on Monday.
It didn't come from a new addition to Notre Dame's 2025 class. It came from Rivals' updated prospect rankings.
Offensive tackle Will Blackwho has been with Notre Dame since December, received a five-star rating from Rivals as the 19th overall talent in the class of 2025. That puts Notre Dame in position to land a five-star recruit after linebacker in back-to-back classes Kyngston Williams-Assa signed with the Irish in the class of 2024.
Black is poised to become the first five-star offensive lineman to sign with the Irish since then Blake Fisher in the class of 2021. Notre Dame did not sign a five-star recruit from Rivals between Fisher and Viliamu-Asa.
When Black first committed to Notre Dame, he was just a three-star recruit at Rivals. In February it received a four-star rating. In May he moved to the Rivals100. Black's latest move is up 31 places from number 50 in the class of 2025.
Black is a shining example of how a physically gifted prospect who doesn't play great competition can steadily rise up the rankings,” said Rivals Rankings Director. Adam Friedman wrote Monday. “At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Black has gotten stronger and increased his agility to a point where he can just about overwhelm defensive linemen on a consistent basis.”
Notre Dame has signed 20 five-star recruits since Rivals began evaluating prospects in 2002. Three of them were offensive linemen: Sam Young (2006), Quenton Nelson (2014) and Visser.
Rivals will continue to unveil its 2025 rankings updates over the next week, with the Rivals250 coming next Tuesday. Notre Dame's 23-man class is ranked number 10 in the country Monday after Black's five-star upgrade.
