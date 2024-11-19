Sports
Who plays on Monday Night Football? Game, start time for week 11
Jerry Jones must be lucky if he goes there Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. Not because he Dallas Cowboys preparing for any kind of playoff run, but because they're playing on “Monday Night Football.”
Jones made a big splash as a Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lam complained about the glare caused by the setting sun in Dallas' home stadium. The All-Pro receiver lost a potential touchdown catch in the sun against the Philadelphia Eagles and stated that he was “1000 percent” in favor of installing curtains on the windows.
Jones scoffed at the idea and insisted the problem was being overstated.
“Besides, we know where the sun will be if we decide to flip the coin or not,” Jones said. “We know where the damn sun will be in our own stadium.
“Everyone has the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same problems.”
NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more.
JERRY JONES:Cowboys owner responds to CeeDee Lamb's curtain request
These issues won't be an issue during Monday night's game in Dallas, which could keep Jones from boiling over again during a frustrating Cowboys season.
Here's what you need to know for tonight »Monday night football” game:
Who's playing on Monday Night Football tonight?
In Week 11, the Cowboys (3-6) will host the Texans (6-4) on “Monday Night Football.”
The season in Dallas is coming to an end. They have lost four games in a row and have to compete Cooper Rush And Trey Lance at quarterback with Dak Prescott (hamstring) out for the season. The team's running game is the second-worst in the NFL (83.6 yards per game), so that will prevent Rush and Lance from getting the support needed to spark the offense.
As a result, the Cowboys will have to rely on their defense to keep them in this game. The good news is that Micah Parsons has returned and the Texans are giving up 3.5 sacks per game, which is third most in the NFL. That should at least give Dallas a chance to slow down C.J. Stroud and Co. and make it a defensive battle.
Still, it's hard to believe the Cowboys will successfully limit the Texans' offense. Nico Collins He is expected to return from a five-week absence due to a hamstring injury, and Stroud has been significantly better with him in the lineup. That could awaken Houston's vertical passing game Joe Mixon benefits from a Dallas defense that is allowing 152.1 rushing yards per game, second-most in the NFL.
Meanwhile, the Texans have one of the NFL's strongest pass rushes (2.9 sacks per game, 8th in the NFL). That should allow them to significantly limit Dallas' possessions and force Rush into some turnovers, so don't be surprised if the Cowboys endure another rough outing without Prescott.
ROOF PRESCOTT INJURY:Cowboys found themselves in a rare position of irrelevance after losing QB
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date: Monday November 18th
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
ESPN's “Monday Night Football” kicks off at 8:15 PM ET in Week 11. It will be at 7:15 PM locally in Dallas when the game kicks off.
ESPN's Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (game analyst) will call the game on ESPN. Lisa Salters will continue to serve as the broadcast's primary sideline reporter. She may be joined by Laura Rutledge, who filled in for Salters at times during the 2024 NFL season and worked with her.
Pre- and post-game analysis for “Monday Night Football” will take place in the ESPN studio with analysts Adam Schefter, Alex Smith, Larry Fitzgerald, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears and Jason Kelce.
Which channel is Monday Night Football on tonight?
As usual, ESPN will air “Monday Night Football” in Week 11. The network will also air the game on ABC, giving more viewers access to the game.
Fans who prefer to stream football games can watch “MNF” with an ESPN+ subscription or with Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Stream Monday Night Football with a Fubo subscription
|
