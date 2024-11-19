Sports
A life-threatening accident during a cricket match leaves the umpire with injuries so horrific that he appears to have been in a car accident
- Tony DeNobrega was hospitalized after the incident
- The referee was seriously injured during a match in Perth's north
A senior Australian cricket umpire has been hospitalized with shocking injuries after he was hit 'flat in the side of the face' by a ball struck by a batsman this weekend.
Tony DeNobrega was refereeing a third-grade match at Charles Veryard Reserve in North Perth when the potentially fatal incident occurred.
“A straight blow from the screws hit Tony square in the side of the face,” the West Australian Suburban Turf Cricket Umpires Association posted on Facebook.
'While spending the night in hospital, Tony was fortunate not to have suffered any broken bones, but doctors are keeping him under observation as surgery cannot be ruled out.'
A graphic photo afterward showed DeNobrega's face, with severe swelling around his lips, right cheek and eye.
The referees' association extended its best wishes to DeNobrega, hoping he makes a speedy recovery from the “terrible incident.”
Perth referee Tony DeNobrega has been hospitalized after being hit in the face by a ball during a match last weekend
DeNobrega (pictured) suffered a 'straight expulsion from the screws' and had to be rushed to hospital
Some comments below the announcement called for helmets to be provided for referees.
There have been increasing concerns about umpire safety in recent years, especially for officials at the bowler's end of the wicket.
In 2014, Israeli referee Hillel Oscar was killed during a club match after the ball ricocheted off the stumps and hit him in the head.
The incident occurred just two days after the death of Australia Test player Phillip Hughes, who suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match.
In 2019, Welsh referee John Williams died after being hit on the head by a ball in a match he had arranged to referee at the last minute.
Australian referee Bruce Oxenford is pictured wearing a shield designed to protect referees from shots like the one that struck DeNobrega
Some referees have chosen to wear helmets in recent years, with Australian match official Bruce Oxenford going so far as to wear a perspex forearm shield while on the pitch.
The former chairman of Cricket Australia's national selection panel, wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, has raised concerns about umpire safety over the years.
“It is only a matter of time before a referee in an international or first-class match is seriously injured or even killed,” Marsh said in 2016.
“If I were an umpire right now, I'd be wearing a baseball catcher's helmet, a chest pad and shin guards.”
