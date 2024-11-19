First-year tennis player shares COVID-19 experience in Australia in Q&A – The Daily Eastern News

Freshman tennis player Ludolph Wiggett started playing tennis at the age of 5.

The native of Melbourne, Australia, attended Trinity Grammar School before making his way East.

Wiggett competed at the international level, competing in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

In 2023, Wiggett reached the round of 16 of the U18 Australia Cup. In his first year as a Panther, Wiggett recorded four victories, two in singles and two in doubles.

In this Q&A, Wiggett talks about his time in Australian football, why he quit playing to focus on tennis and Australia's restrictions when COVID-19 hit the world.

Q: When did you first start playing tennis?

A: Probably when I was about five years old. Four or five.

Q: What made you stick with tennis?

A: Well, I played three sports when I was younger. I played tennis, footy, an Australian game, and basketball until I was fourteen. When I turned fourteen I had to choose one to focus on, and I chose tennis because that was what I enjoyed the most.

Q: What is footy?

A: It's more like rugby and you kick a ball at people. It's a good sport. It's a bit like football. The ball is the same as in American football, and you have to kick it together and you have to kick it through the two big sticks. It is a very physical sport.

Q: How did you like playing football?

A: Don't know. All Australians play it, and one of the main reasons I stopped playing it is because there are a lot of injuries, and it's really bad for when you play tennis because you get injured all the time. I broke my collarbone and had a bunch of other surgeries and injuries from footy, so that's another reason why I had to quit. My left collarbone broke in half and I had to have surgery to put it back and put the plates in. But now everything is fine, so there is no problem.

Q: If you had a walkout song, what would it be?

A: 'Let's Go' by Key Glock. It's a good walk-out song.

Q: Why did you choose to come to East?

A: Especially for tennis. I was hired here and I really liked the coach and the culture. It seemed like there was a good tennis program, so that's why I decided to come. I didn't really know much about Charleston when I chose it.

Q: What is your favorite season?

A: Definitely summer, for sure. I like the warm weather. Still not too hot.

Q: Is there a tennis player you look up to?

A: Nick Kyrgios. He is my idol. I love him. Everything about him: his playing, just everything about him. I've always looked up to him.

Q: If you could choose one tennis player, retired or active, to be your doubles partner in a match, who would it be?

A: It should be Nick Kyrgios. He would be the most fun to play with. Novak would be in second place [Djokovic].

Q: Who is the funniest person on the team?

A: We have a lot of funny people on the team, but probably Alex [Aldaz]. We have a lot of other funny people on the team, but I think Alex is especially funny because he's a bit clueless, but I love him.

Q: Pancakes or waffles?

A: Pancakes.

Q: Do you spread anything on your pancakes?

A: Just syrup, and if there's ice, I put that on it. And Nutella.

Q: How does it feel to be as far away as you are?

A: It's tough. It's hard to communicate with people I'm close to at home. I think it's a 17 hour difference, so it's a bit challenging. The jetlag of the first few days is quite intense, but after that it's fine. It's especially annoying that I can't often talk to my friends and family at home.

Q: Who do you give the aux to?

A: Zach White pretty much has control of the aux, so I'll give it to him.

Q: Do you think the earth is round or flat?

A: It's clearly round. I don't know why [people] I think it's flat, but everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Q: Have you been to the US before coming to Charleston?

A: When I was about 13, I went to California for a month with my family. We went to San Francisco, Los Angeles and we went up the west coast in California.

Q: What's the biggest difference between Australia and the US?

A: I don't feel like I experienced the real USA. I know Charleston is good, but I can only compare it to a big city because I'm from a big city. I actually think there are quite a lot of similarities.

Q: How big is Melbourne?

A: Melbourne is probably smaller than Chicago, but it's pretty big.

Q: Who are your biggest supporters?

A: Probably my parents, because they send me here, and they have always supported me.

Q: What grade were you in when COVID-19 hit?

A: I was in year nine. In Melbourne it was really bad. I lived in my house for two years and we were stuck within a three-mile radius. You couldn't leave your area three miles for about ten months, and then we could go for a month or two, and then it was another year of complete lockdown. It was very bad. Most of us didn't really listen to the rules. We would go on bike rides every day and still hang out. I think it was a good time because I still had to play tennis. I was allowed to play tennis every day, I still saw my friends and I didn't have to go to school. I really enjoyed it, but a lot of people don't.

Q: Was it just Melbourne or all of Australia that was so locked down?

A: Victoria was really bad. They certainly had it the worst. The rest of Australia was somewhat similar, but they were nowhere near as bad as Victoria. Victoria had the toughest restrictions and lasted the longest, but the other states were much more relaxed.

Q: How are you adjusting to Charleston?

A: It was tough at first. I think now that I've gotten used to the schedule and the rhythm, it can be a bit boring at times, but it's very funny. Especially with the people I'm with. My team and I do a lot of things together and everyone gets along well. Our team culture and team atmosphere are great, which gets me through the boring moments. But that's just having good friends and a good team culture that helped me adapt to life here.

Q: Where is the best place you have ever played tennis?

A: I've played in Fiji, and it was pretty cool there, but in terms of the coolest place I've played, I train at Melbourne Park, where they play the Australian Open, so I've played on those courts. In terms of the coolest courts it would be those, but in terms of the coolest areas it would be Fiji.

Q: Knowing everything you know now, what would you say to your 10-year-old?

A: Enjoy everything you do and have fun with everything you do. Don't regret anything and live life. Also do your best in tennis and school and all that.

