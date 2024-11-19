BU Cricket Scholar represents England in the Visually Impaired Ashes





David Howells, a third-year BSc (Hons) Sport Management student at Bournemouth University (BU), has been selected to represent England in the Visually Impaired (VI) Ashes series against Australia. David started his cricket career at the age of 14 when he was selected for the English Academy. He also won the national league with his provincial team and a national VI T20 tournament. In 2023 he represented the England team and was vice-captain at the IBSA World Blind Games in Birmingham competing against Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh. David, who credits playing cricket from a young age as one of the reasons he plays so well today, also said: Representing England is always an honor, but representing England in an Ashes series in Australia feels more special. It was also my One Day International (ODI) debut, which I look back on fondly. My ultimate goal is obviously to captain the England team one day. In what will be the fifth While VI As England will take on Australia in a multi-format tournament starting on Sunday, November 17. The teams will start with a three-match One Day International (ODI) leg at Tambourine Mountain, followed by five T20s in Palm Beach, New South. Wales. England will aim to retain the Ashes after winning the last tournament in Adelaide in 2016. Australia are currently one ahead in the series, with the second match having been rained out. On his return to Bournemouth, David will continue his studies and play and train regularly with the England VI Cricket team. Dr. Ben Powis, senior lecturer in sport at BU and expert in disability sport research, who has supported David with his research, said: We are extremely proud that David will represent the England Visually Impaired (VI) cricket team in the 2024 VI Ashes. As with the sighted version, this fiercely competitive series involves some of the most skilled cricketers in the world. It will be a fantastic showcase of what blind and partially sighted athletes can do in sport. We support David and the rest of the team in their bid to retain the trophy. All matches will be streamed on Cricket Australias YouTube channel. The Ashes series ends on Tuesday, November 25. For more information about the Sports Management courses, please visit the BU website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bournemouth.ac.uk/news/2024-11-19/bu-cricket-scholar-represents-england-visually-impaired-ashes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos