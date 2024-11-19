Sports
Roger Federer writes heartfelt tribute to Rafael Nadal before Tennis Star's retirement
As he prepares to take the court for the final time as a professional tennis player in the 2024 Davis Cup in his native Spain, 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal received a heartfelt tribute from his longtime rival and dear friend, Roger Federer.
Federer, a 20-time major champion who retired from tennis in September 2022, paid tribute to Nadal on Tuesday in a lengthy post on his account on X (formerly Twitter), starting by recognizing the competitiveness between the two and the great efforts he made . in his quest to defeat the Spaniard.
“As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I have a few things to share before I might get emotional,” Federer wrote. “Let's start with the obvious: you've beaten me many times. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could.”
“On clay, I felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my own. You made me rethink my game, even going so far as to increase the size changed my racket head, hoping for some advantage.”
Federer and Nadal, who met 40 times in their careers on tour, with Nadal holding a 24-16 lead, forged a great rivalry that produced some of the most gripping tennis matches in the history of the sport, most notably the Wimbledon 2008 final, a five-set epic won by Nadal and widely regarded as one of the greatest matches of all time.
But the two also developed a beautiful friendship, which was on full display several times during their careers, for example the two tennis greats tried to shoot a promotional video in 2010 and could barely get a television-worthy shot because they were laughing so hard, or, more recently, barely holding it together and bursting into tears on the court during Federer's final match with Team Europe at the Laver Cup.
“And then there was the Laver Cup in London in 2022,” Federer wrote. “My last match. It meant the world to me that you were by my side, not as my rival, but as my doubles partner.”
“Standing on the field with you that night and sharing those tears will forever be one of the most special moments of my career.”
Nadal, 38, announced he would retire from tennis in a video posted to X in October. The Spaniard won the second-most majors (22) in men's tennis history, including a record 14 French Open singles titles. He is one of only three men, along with Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic, to win the golden slam (all four grand slam singles titles and a career gold medal).
Nadal will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup quarterfinals at 11 a.m. ET.
