Competition warm-up in the Winchester & District Table Tennis Competition





Kings A 8 2 Five Tees C A convincing win for Kings puts them firmly at the top of Division 1, with Andy Prince dropping just one game and securing Player of the Match. Five tees A 4 – 6 Five tees B Some of the best players in the county play for Five Tees and when they go head-to-head the outcome is never predictable. On this occasion their B team came out on top, going undefeated Nick Webb securing Player of the Match, and Anne Longland, playing against her usual C team, gaining a valuable point. The evening ended with a gripping double match, which was saved 14-12 by the A-team in the decisive fifth game. Division 2 Five tees D 5 5 kings B It was an exciting and friendly confrontation between the current two best teams. Paul Martin used his experience and patience to beat Five Tees Saleem Ahmad after being knocked off the table in the first game and a half. League newcomers Ed Robertson and Mikey O'Neill both made their mark by picking up two points each for Kings, but it was Five Tees veteran Graham Lynch who was again undefeated and was named Player of the Match. Swanmore B 2 8 Five T-pieces E The home side knew it wouldn't be an easy evening and it proved to be so, with Tony Gregan unbeaten for Five Tees. Len Field who fully deserved Player of the Match. Despite the result, there was some great competitive sport, with great rallies throughout the evening. Kings C 4 6 South Winston An exciting match, where the result was decided by the doubles at the end of the evening. Adam and Phil Lee won two sets each for South Wonston, but they were Kings Rich Lewis who was Player of the Match and won all three, including the victory over the impressive Adam. Special mention to Kings' Paul Coppin, who recorded his first win in his first season in the table tennis competition

