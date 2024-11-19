SportSG, ex-national table tennis player Feng Tianwei, refutes accusations that she embezzled public funds





SINGAPORE: Sport Singapore (SportSG) has refuted an allegation against former Singapore national table tennis player Feng Tianwei. Feng, Singapore's most shamed Olympian, has also denied any impropriety. She is currently employed by SportSG as Deputy Director and is Director of the ActiveSG Table Tennis Academy. In a statement on Tuesday (Nov 19), SportSG said it was aware of “recent allegations”, which it said arose from a personal arrangement between the retired Feng and her former personal fitness coach. “As one of the allegations related to possible fraudulent use of public funds, SportSG's checks on our records indicate that there is no evidence to support claims of misappropriation of public funds,” a statutory board spokesperson said. It added that a similar allegation had been made by the same person in 2021, which was found to be unfounded. “The other matters raised relate to personal and contractual issues between both parties,” the spokesperson said. Earlier this month, an email was sent to CNA detailing the allegations against Feng. The sender claimed to be Feng's former “personal physical coach” Zhou Xiang. Among other allegations, he claimed that Feng asked him to teach her how to swim, calling this an example of “suspected… embezzlement of public funds for personal use.” WHAT FENG SAYS Feng told CNA that she worked with Zhou Xiang for seven months from April to October 2018, during which she personally paid his coaching fees, living expenses and travel expenses. “There were no financial disputes during this period,” she added. She said that at the time, Zhou was a graduate student at Shanghai University of Sport, and their arrangement involved him helping her with physical training. The role also served as an internship for Zhou, contributing to his academic dissertation, Feng said. Zhou resigned in October 2018 because he needed to focus on his dissertation, she added. “During this period there were no conflicts between us, and I believed there was potential for us to work together again in the future.” However, Feng said that Zhou has been harassing her, her family and friends since 2018 with “insults, defamatory comments, personal attacks and other insulting behavior, causing significant mental distress” to her family and herself. “In 2021, Zhou Xiang even made false allegations against me to Sport Singapore. After investigation, Sport Singapore found that the claims were unsubstantiated and sent him a formal response,” she said. “I have refrained from discussing this matter publicly, but I would like to take this opportunity to respond formally as I hope to put an end to this six-year ordeal and focus on my career and family life after my retirement .” Feng also said that in order to “guarantee” her rights, she has since retained legal counsel to gather evidence of Zhou's “defamatory statements and acts of privacy violations.” “Should he persist in his unlawful actions, I am prepared to take legal action to protect my rights and interests,” she said.

